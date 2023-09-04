Marc Coucke and ex-pro footballer acquire club Clijsters

The former Kim Clijsters Sports & Health Club tennis centre at De Boneput in Bree is getting a new lease of life as a padel and tennis club. Arenal Padel, the company belonging to former professional football player Tom De Sutter and serial entrepreneur Marc Coucke, is taking the building over from Galazo (Beringen) on a concession basis.

The Kim Clijsters Sports & Health Club was officially opened in 2014. Bob Verbeeck, CEO of sports media company Golazo, entered into a ground lease agreement with the city for this purpose. Kim Clijsters went on to mentor young tennis players at the Bree tennis facility. You could also go there for fitness activities, to use the Energy Lab, or see an osteopath. The Kim Clijsters Padel Club was added in 2019. But after Carl Maes - Kim’s former coach - left the complex in 2020, the losses piled up. In the spring of 2022, Kim Clijsters -after moving to the States- distanced herself from the whole business. At the end of last year, Verbeeck announced his own desire to get rid of the entire complex. The plug was pulled on 31 March 2023, literally and figuratively. In the meantime, they started looking for a solution to keep the facility open: one has now been found: Arenal Padel is taking over.

Tom De Sutter of Arenal joined forces with entrepreneur Marc Coucke’s Padelworld two years ago to form Arenal Padel. In March 2023, the company also partnered with textile manufacturer Beaulieu International Group for the installation of artificial turf fields. “Currently, with Arenal Padel, we have 9 clubs and 60 padel courts,” said Tom De Sutter. “We want to grow to about 20 to 25 clubs in Belgium and our neighbouring countries in the relatively short term. We still see a lot of potential to grow and that’s why we want to add clubs to our set soon.”

So one of those clubs will be the former Kim Clijsters Sports & Health Club in Bree. “Apart from padel and tennis, the experiential element is also very important,” De Sutter said. “The complex in Bree does have some trump cards in that regard. We’re going to make it a success.”