She designs for private limited companies, but dreams of royalty: this studio is moving from Genk to Hasselt

The acclaimed dresses worn by Sarah Pepels - then the singer with Portland - in Liefde voor Muziek on VTM, are hers. The Genk-based Goele Swenters (34) collaborated with the designer, Marylène Madou, for this purpose. But actually, with Maison GMG, she is mainly committing herself to haute couture. “I customise all the pieces myself, in my studio,” says Goele, who opened the doors of her new studio in the Witte Nonnenstraat in Hasselt last weekend. “My premises in Genk had become too small, with too little daylight.”

“I produce handcrafted clothing, but it is not at all as old-fashioned as it sounds. They are my own designs which I draw myself, and each piece for each single client is unique. Usually clients come to me for a particular occasion. Accordingly, I make wedding dresses, suite outfits, garments for occasions from red carpet to reception, as well as everyday wear. Such as tailored suits for women and men who need to look a certain way for their work. Based on what the customer tells me, and the personality and uncertainties involved, I create a design. I put my own style elements into it and try to attach my identity to it. I make the patterns myself, the samples, and there are three or four fittings. Then I finish the design in the real fabric.”

Career switch

Meanwhile Goele is 34, and has made a career switch. “I have an audiovisual background, and previously worked in the production of TV shows like Huizenjacht,” she says. “In 2016, I started designing as a hobby, and I enjoyed it so much that I wanted to do it every day. In 2019, I started taking a course in haute couture, and the instructor motivated me to continue in this area. It is a very fascinating world, but a great deal of time creeps into it. I also have a ten-year-old daughter. When she is with her dad, I am always in my studio. When she is with me, I work a little less. That balance works well.”

Conservative

Each season, Goele releases a small capsule collection. “So as to show who I am, what I do and what I can do,” she says. “I am not an ordinary dressmaker who simply puts together dresses or skirts. It is aimed at haute couture. I emphasise timeless elegance, I don’t follow trends. It has to exude class. Etiquette and propriety look very distinguished to me: I am quite conservative and traditional in that respect. Femininity and masculinity should be delineated, in order to show both genders in as stylish and classy a manner as possible. It is handcrafted artistry and I work only with luxurious fabrics, such as real silk. Of course that involves a price tag: simple dresses start at 750 euros, custom-made suits I make for 1000 euros upwards.”

One of the men Goele has already dressed is Francisco Schuster from #LikeMe, who has just released his first solo single. “For him I designed a purple T-shirt which he wore at several performances,” she says. “Designing a T-shirt is something which I don’t normally do, but when he asked me to create a personalised item, I was happy to work on it. The dresses for Sarah Pepels are another example: I made the bespoke pieces which Marylène Madou designed for her. Working for private limited companies is great fun, but most of all I would like to dress royalty. My sights are set on Princess Elisabeth. (laughs) Contacting the palace is still a few steps too soon, but royalty more than private limited companies matches the style which I like to produce.”