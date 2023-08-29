Start-up: The computer reads and analyses everything which you need to know

The technology company, Spikes, (along with Textgain) has founded a new company which uses artificial intelligence for enabling the lightning-fast, automated processing of documents and other knowledge resources.

Klare.ai is the name of this start-up, which has a strong Limburg presence having its Spikes office in Hasselt and a Limburg management team which includes CEO Mark Dries from Lommel and the Pelt trio comprising CFO, Werner Vanhees, the co-founder of the spin-offs, Peter Plessers, and Business Development Manager, Patrick Vaesen.

With the creation of Klare.ai, a technology has become accessible which can scan, interpret, structure internal and external data and provide knowledge workers with access to the right information at exactly the right time. “This is how we create smart, productive workplaces,” says Mark Dries, CEO of Spikes, the company which has been providing technology solutions designed to improve customer productivity for the past 20 years. “Organisations and companies are sitting on a mountain of information, but often they do not have the time or resources to read, process or activate it all. Thanks to AI technology, Klare.ai takes on the repetitive reading and analysis work. This saves time in day-to-day operations, as employees always receive relevant knowledge insights, in the right context, at exactly the right time. Using historical data, organisations build accordingly a transparent and ‘collective brain’ which facilitates collaboration between employees across departments.”

Spikes’s partner in the new company is Textgain, a spin-off from the University of Antwerp which uses AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) in order to ferret out relevant insights from large amounts of unstructured text or images. This knowledge is complemented within Klare.ai by the power of various AI vendors such as Microsoft, Google and Amazon.

Cybersecurity and privacy are at the forefront of the new joint venture. “In many cases, companies are reluctant to send sensitive business information to OpenAI’s servers. And rightly so,” Marc Dries believes. “But thanks to Klare.ai, organisations can now perform this kind of analysis within the business network itself, and that is certainly not a luxury against the backdrop of GDPR,” he concludes.