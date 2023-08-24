Coumans also buys company from BV after Beuten

The Limburg entrepreneur Michiel Coumans has taken over road construction company Superbeton from Aarschot after earth-workers Ronny Beuten in Dilsen-Stokkem

This is the company of Frederik Laeremans, known throughout Flanders as the lovable kid from The Sky is the Limit.

Iterum is the partnership of Michiel Coumans (35), from Hasselt, and his Dutch partner Vincent Hendriks. They are active in several companies, most recently acquiring Ronny Beuten.

Now added to the group is the company Superbeton, a well-known name in road construction. This is not least down to the TV appearances of business manager Frederik Laeremans (also 35). He was followed for years for the programme The Sky is the Limit, where he testified with candour about his ups and downs as a young, family entrepreneur.

“The sale of Superbeton is a result of the aftermath of the corona pandemic and rising costs,” says Frederik Laeremans. “It is the best solution for ensuring the future of the company and the employment of its staff.”

Acquirers Michiel Coumans and Vincent Hendriks want to take Superbeton to new heights. “We are delighted to add this fine company to our group. It is a strong strategic addition to our existing activities,” says Michiel Coumans.

All the Superbeton services will be retained at the Aarschot location. Frederik Laeremans, despite handing over day-to-day management, will continue to play a supporting role in guiding the company towards its next phase. Jeroen Dumortier, along with the current team, will continue to assume operational leadership.