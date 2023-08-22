Cegeka makes acquisition in the US and grows to 1.4 billion euro turnover

The Limburg-based IT company Cegeka is acquiring the publicly traded Computer Task Group in the United States. As a result of the acquisition, Cegeka’s turnover may grow to 1.4 billion euros in 2024.

The Computer Task Group, headquartered in Buffalo in the state of New York, is an IT service provider operating primarily in the health, finance, manufacturing and government sectors. In 2022, the company, which also operates in Europe, achieved a turnover of $325 million. The profit margin was 28.1 percent at the end of June this year.

Cegeka, through a subsidiary, is paying $10.5 per share, valuing the transaction at $170 million. The acquisition may increase Cegeka’s annual turnover to $1.4 billion by 2024 and grow the number of employees to more than 9,000 across 18 countries.

With the acquisition, Cegeka is taking an important step in its growth from a European to a global player. “We see this acquisition as another step in the continued growth of our company,” says Cegeka CEO Stijn Bijnens. “In CTG, we found a partner that complements our customer and service portfolio. Besides that, CTG provides an addition to the capabilities and knowledge present at Cegeka.”

“We are convinced that, together, we can provide peace of mind to customers in Europe and North America and add some value for them,” adds board chairman André Knaepen. “As we take the next steps in the acquisition process, we look forward to welcoming CTG employees in India, Colombia, Europe and North America.”