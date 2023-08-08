Genk light painters colour tricolour celebrations

Happy Belgium – that was the name of the large-scale event organised by the Chancellery of the Prime Minister last Friday in the Cinquantenaire Park to celebrate both the Belgian National Day and the 10-year reign of King Philippe I. The spectacle was capped off with a grand laser, light and fireworks show, provided by (among others) Painting with Light from Genk.

All of Belgium’s television audience was able to enjoy Limburg’s creativity. “A great reference,” said CEO Luc Peumans. The royal family was treated to a genuine festival with various performances and a closing visual spectacle. To that end, Painting with Light joined forces with several partners, each with specialisms in lighting and media technology. This created an impressive multimedia show that managed to combine some spectacular lighting, laser and pyrotechnic effects.

The entire event was broadcast on national television channels and was sure to receive a great deal of enthusiasm from visitors on location. “It was a ballet of light and colours, full of magic, and perfectly synchronised with emotionally charged music,” Luc Peumans reflected. “It was a great way to highlight the Cinquantenaire Park site and a grand celebration of our King’s 10-year reign. We received many positive comments from young and old alike. So we are very proud of this achievement, which puts us on the map across the country. A great springboard to some new, large-scale commissions!”