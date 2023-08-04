Joris Philips: “Looking at the output, VDAB has more than earned its worth!”

Joris Philips has now been Managing Director of VDAB (The Public Employment Service of Flanders) in Limburg for one year. A job that might be better described as chief of the fire department, because now that the labour market is ablaze, Philips has the arduous task of extinguishing the inferno

A challenging role to say the least, which he nevertheless fulfils with great enthusiasm and a positive mindset. “Yes, I understand the frustration of the companies very well. They cannot find people and ask VDAB to ‘bring them to me’. But it is not that simple. We are facing structural scarcity in the labour market, which may continue for another 10 years. There have never been as many people in work as there are now, which does not make our task of reaching the remaining inactive people easy. But rest assured, we are working very hard with our team to make a difference and are fully at the service of society as civil servants,” the Director said during a dynamic lunch meeting at Hotel-Restaurant Mardaga in As.

Joris Philips started his career at VDAB in 2007. “The organisation appealed to me because even then, I thought their work was socially relevant,” he reflects. “Helping people get jobs: that’s how you make a substantial difference in their lives. That makes it exciting and satisfying.” Being able to contribute to that objective was more important to Philips than the remit of the role per se. “I had studied History and International Relations, but got my break in the IT department of the Central Services in Brussels. A new world, but I threw myself into the role completely to improve VDAB’s services with innovative projects.” That worked out fine, and after many years in various roles, Philips, who is from Flemish Brabant, moved to Hilde Crevits’ cabinet, which held the remit for Education, amongst others. “One of my tasks was to coordinate policy with VDAB operations, so I continued to follow the labour market very closely. I got confirmation in that role that VDAB does make a significant impact on the ground as a regulator. Hence not hesitating when, after 5.5 years in the cabinet, I became aware of the director vacancy at VDAB Limburg. An opportunity that crossed my path at the right time. I immediately felt I could accomplish something here.”

Flexible and driven

Joris Philips found a dynamic organisation at VDAB Limburg. “The services have expanded nicely here in Limburg over the years, with numerous innovative initiatives. For example, the T2 campus in Genk, where VDAB plays an important role. The flexibility and drive of the employees is also a positive observation. It is essential to be able to implement plans with colleagues who are on the same wavelength and want to achieve goals together.”

Connecting to reach target audiences

And those goals: there are plenty of them. “The labour market is currently in turmoil, with the shortage of people being the main challenge. Companies are begging us to supply new workers, preferably with the right level of education. But given the current circumstances, that is very difficult. There have never been so many people in work ... And so our mission changes regularly according to the current needs that have to be fulfilled. For example, one of the priorities today is to prepare incapacitated people to return to work. But the regulations around this have not been updated. We often don’t even know who these incapacitated people are and where to find them. Overcoming such barriers is far more difficult than it sometimes appears to the outside world.”

Philips and his team, however, are doing their best. “To achieve the best results, we need to establish partnerships with all other players in the province,” the Director believes. “Supporting each other, connecting ... For example, with the provincial government, POM, LRM, the municipalities, the employers’ organisations and the companies themselves: to name but a few. We already have 83 concrete partnerships today, with more to follow. For example, by 2024, we want to agree partnerships with all Limburg municipalities to integrate people who face barriers to the labour market. The public centres for social welfare can then take care of the referral of this target group.”

“Too many speedboats, no tanker”

The VDAB director takes the opportunity to highlight the relevance of his organisation. “Especially in times of a turbulent labour market, criticism sometimes rears its head: what is the VDAB actually doing, and what does society get in return for the cost of 950 million? Well, if we do the cost-benefit analysis very honestly, without making judgements based on anecdotes, the balance is definitely in our favour. The VDAB is mentioned 57 times in the coalition agreement, which implies a multitude of assignments. And then when you compare input to output, the people of Flanders get an extraordinary amount in return. Just recently, we had a delegation from Taiwan here, who came to inspect our operations, but the T2 campus in Genk in particular. Those people could not believe their eyes, and were hugely impressed with our clout, flexibility and results. The Dutch who visited here recently said the same thing. So I think we can confidently be a little prouder of our achievements. We are still not saying enough about what we are doing and what we are doing well. Take the announcement about restructuring at NedCar, where many Limburg residents work. The VDAB is then organised like a fleet of small speedboats, which can make a world of difference to affected workers in a very short time. A civil servant who is on the ball. This is in stark contrast to the unwieldy oil tanker for which we are sometimes unjustly mistaken.”

No generation gap

Joris Philips has a message for employers in this debate: “Be lenient towards the influx of new employees who join you,” he says. “They just have a different view of how they want to move forward in life. But that doesn’t make it any less good. I do not believe in big generation gaps, postulating that ‘it was better in the past’. No, young people are still trying just as hard as they did 20 or 30 years ago. They just have a different perspective of life, sometimes with different priorities. But that’s OK. It is the employers who can see past that, who continue to provide opportunities and invest in their employees, who ultimately have the least problems with scarcity on the labour market.”

Experimentation: why not?

One year after joining VDAB Limburg, the director observes that the strategy is working. “By connecting policy with daily practice, we can make a substantial difference,” Joris Philips believes. “Along with our partners, we have enough feelers on the ground to identify where current needs are. VDAB has enough freedom to provide customised solutions for that. As such, we sometimes have to experiment a little and be bold enough to come up with new formulas. Consider, for example, our mobile training courses, where we offer customised training especially for inactive people, right on their doorstep. Things like that: they work.”

Taxi Joris

The least you can say is that Joris Philips has started his second year full of enthusiasm, and looks to the future with great positivity. Meanwhile, he also makes time to work on his daily dose of happiness after working hours. “My hobbies are the parent council, reading (especially about history, because he studied that) and running. I have already completed a few marathons and like to keep my fitness up. Although it’s not easy, because the job obviously takes up a lot of time, and the children’s hobbies also have their place in my schedule. But it is not only during working hours that I have learned to enjoy Limburg. The forests you have here: wonderful for unwinding and clearing one’s head... Yes, I am definitely in my element here!”