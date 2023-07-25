The FarmFun concept from Bocholt - team building on a farm - is now also crossing the border into the Netherlands. In addition to seven FarmFuns in Flanders, Velp will become the first Dutch city with a FarmFun location.

The FarmFun concept was developed by Caroline Van Dijck and Patrick Weltjens of the Akkermanshof dairy farm in Bocholt in 2016. Like so many other farmers, they already worked in farm tourism with holiday apartments at the farm. But Caroline and Patrick wanted to bring citizens and farmers together in another way.

It started with children’s parties. Over the years, FarmFun grew into a well-known alternative to team building activities, with trials and games all relating to farm life. In short: cow-some activities to cow-nnect with cow-lleagues, as founder Patrick Weltjens coined it. When FarmFun began in Bocholt, a prairie wagon was even set up as a conference room, with a sound system and video screen. The prairie wagon is still used around the farm, but more as an attraction for the children.

FarmFun brand name

Caroline and Patrick’s FarmFun concept, with its farmyard team events, also caught on with other dairy farmers in Flanders. There are currently seven farmers who carry the FarmFun brand name as franchisees: in addition to Bocholt, you will find them in Aalter, Beveren-Waas, Essen, Geel, Merchtem and Poperinge. Those FarmFuns are run by the chief executive farmers, meaning the local farmers and ranchers.

The Netherlands

The concept is now also crossing the border into the Netherlands. As of the end of August, people in the Netherlands, specifically in Velp (North Brabant, near Arnhem), will also be able to head to the farm with friends and cow-lleagues . This latest FarmFun is run by chief executive farmers Marijn and Pascal van Thiel and their partners Esther and Lieke.

“When Patrick Weltjens, co-founder of FarmFun, approached us, it didn’t take long for us to make the decision,” say brothers Marijn and Pascal van Thiel. “In fact, we had been opening our dairy farm to citizens and study groups for some time. As a viewing barn, we offer visitors the opportunity to take a look inside the cubicle barn. Cyclists in particular often pop in to cast a quick glance. Furthermore, Esther is involved in class farming, where primary school children get to take a tour and learn all about the farm.”

Farmers and citizens

“Agriculture has been quite a problematic topic in the media recently due to the issues surrounding nitrogen. We wanted to do something to introduce citizens to the farm and thus reduce the gap between farmers and citizens,” Marijn said. “After visiting a FarmFun farm in Belgium, our enthusiasm grew. Of course, we also had questions about what the FarmFun concept entails, as our work on the farm goes on as well. In the end, the four of us decided to go for it and we took the plunge.”

So starting in late August, FarmFun Velp will open its barn doors to the public. “Our goal is to give every participant, from active types to quieter types, an unforgettable day,” FarmFun founder Patrick Weltjens adds. “At our team building events, fun, enthusiasm and cow-mpetition are key. Moreover, we are still looking for dairy farmers who want to expand their operations, both in Flanders and in the Netherlands,” he concludes.