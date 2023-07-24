Ward Decaluwe new ceo DronePort Sint-Truiden

Aviation expert Ward Decaluwe (56) will become the new CEO of DronePort in Sint-Truiden starting in August. He is to realise the relaunch of DronePort and make the project a reference within the European drone industry.

DronePort opened its doors in December 2018 and is located at the former military airbase in Brustem (Sint-Truiden). Start-ups, growth companies and knowledge centres are working together at this location to create an innovative future for the aviation industry. After a promising start, however, DronePort fell into the doldrums in recent years, due in part to the coronavirus crisis and slow implementation of regulations.

Main building of DronePort.

The relaunch of DronePort was made possible in March 2023 when existing shareholders LRM, the municipal authority of Sint-Truiden (through the autonomous municipal company AGOST), and private investors Jack Waldeyer and Kris Van den Bergh (through JK Invest) reached an agreement to pump additional funds into DronePort. On this occasion, the operator of Brussels Airport Company (BAC) in Zaventem was also brought on board as a new, strong shareholder. BAC would thus acquire a 30 per cent stake. POM Limburg took the opportunity to exit share ownership.

The agreement did need to be revised a short time later when it became clear that the city of Sint-Truiden was unable to fulfil its obligations. In a new agreement, it was agreed that LRM and BAC would close that gap and account for the additional funds that the city of Sint-Truiden would bring in.

Network

In any case, the management board’s first order of business in relaunching DronePort would be to recruit a new CEO. BAC’s strong network could be counted on for this, as BAC also became a shareholder in 2021 of SkeyDrone, a pioneer in drone services based in Steenokkerzeel.

And here we are: Ward Decaluwe will assume the role of CEO beginning in August 2023. He will be responsible for the continued strategic development of DronePort and for the operations of the regional airport and associated campus.

Sabena

Decaluwe boasts a long career in the aviation sector with Brussels Airport, and the former Sabena and Brussels Airlines. companies. In recent years, he has focused as a consultant on innovation and strategic partnerships in the airline industry.

Tom Vanham, CEO of LRM, DronePort’s main shareholder, is pleased with the choice of Ward Decaluwe. “He is a high-calibre professional and aviation expert who understands very well the potential of a project like DronePort. He is committed to applying his broad expertise and relevant network in order to realise DronePort’s ambitions.