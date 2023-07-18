Leen Ponet and Lode Fastré (Farmaline): “How long can you hold back the purchasing of prescription drugs online?”

Pharmacist Leen Ponet from Borgloon and engineer Lode Fastré from Zichen met by chance while working as ski instructors in their student days. Today, their brainchild Farmaline is the largest online pharmacy in our country and there are a number of new features in the pipeline. From a company name change to the sale of medical equipment.

We are welcomed to a beautiful garden in Millen (Riemst) with two carafes of fresh water kefir. The options are mint or forest fruit. It just confirms that everything revolves around health at the Fastré-Ponet residence. Both in business and in their daily lives.

“The workings of our bodies have always fascinated me,” Ponet explains. “I actually wanted to study medicine, but the actual treatment of sick people put me off a bit. I had two uncles and aunts who were pharmacists, in Genk and Sint-Truiden, so I went into pharmaceutics, also because I liked chemistry. Together with an uncle, I took over a pharmacy in Boxberg (Genk). Later, that became one in Piringen (Tongeren).”

Lode Fastré initially had little interest in the medical sector. He completed his engineering studies with a further year in Artificial Intelligence and a management course at Vlerick. During his student days, he also started building websites to earn a little extra money. “On a skiing holiday in 2004, I met a wine merchant who asked me to digitise his catalogue,” recalls Fastré. “Under the pharmacy in Boxberg lay a wine cellar. We didn’t know what to do with that until the fellow settled part of his bill with a trailer full of wine, port and champagne (laughs). This filled up the basement right away.”

Perhaps that was the spark for Farmaline, as Fastré, then still working as IT manager at Belisol, suggested the idea of building a website for his wife’s pharmacy as well.

© Karel Hemerijckx

Leen: “That was in 2007. I thought this probably wasn’t even allowed. There was also no existing legislation at all. Nevertheless, we launched Farmaline on 08/08/08, first in Belgium. Legislation on online pharmacies in Belgium only materialised in February 2009, because by then there were a number of legal disputes in Europe.”

What was your range at the start?

Leen: “I made a selection from the pharmacy. A few cough syrups, some painkillers ... We gradually added to that. Once legislation was in place, it stipulated that you could not make a selection, as that would mean you were indirectly advertising those drugs. So it was all or nothing. We assumed we would be inspected immediately, so we added 1,500 products in one weekend.”

Were sales good from the start?

Lode: “Leen did not expect much from it anyway and we had only told friends and family at first. So that didn’t exactly make for a flying start. We gave them gift certificates, only to see them still hanging on the wall a year later. We did see visitors to the site, but did not get any orders.”

Leen: “After ten days, we received the first order from someone we didn’t know. We barely had 1,000 orders in the first year. These were simply packed up at the pharmacy. The majority of orders then still came from the Netherlands and France. Belgians did not yet buy a lot online back then.”

Lode: “So we soon focused on Germany, England, Austria and Switzerland. We also created websites for the US and Canada, even a Chinese one. At one point, we had over 20 websites and generated 75% of our sales abroad. People also regularly sought products we did not have in stock, so we would add them. In a few years we went from 1,500 to 40,000 products. The problem was that we were under intense scrutiny in Belgium and faced a lot of headwinds. While overseas, the principle was more established and we could communicate more broadly.”

From whom were these headwinds coming?

Leen: “Other pharmacists. It is a very conservative landscape. Because of the Distribution Act, they had never known competition, and suddenly there was something there that transcended everything. That struck a nerve with some. I was even convicted by the ethics council for sending a newsletter. We faced one inspection after another, which took a lot of energy. It has often been challenging, at all levels. However, the train had left the station, so we wanted to keep going. We never considered throwing in the towel.”

© Karel Hemerijckx

Yet you continued to grow step by step?

Lode: “Many small steps. For the first few years, Leen ran everything alone, as I was still working at Belisol. Shipping then was generally an evening activity, at home from the living room.”

Leen: “Sometimes I would be serving a customer at the pharmacy and simultaneously get a call from someone with a problem with their Mastercard. After some growth, we were fortunately able to hire people for that. We placed containers in the garden in Piringen and then purchased premises in the industrial estate. However, only parapharmaceuticals were stored there. Medicines continued to be shipped from the pharmacy, as legally no medicines could be stored outside a pharmacy. A van drove back and forth ten times a day for mixed orders.”

Lode: “When we were bursting at the seams in Tongeren, we wanted to automate and expand, but didn’t get a permit. We then realised we might be better off moving our logistics to the Netherlands. There were also more opportunities in terms of evening work there.”

Leen: “I was also on the board of the European Association of E-Pharmacies (EAEP) and that’s where I got to know the people from the German Shop Apotheke. They proposed taking us over, but we felt too young for that, we were still building our life’s work. So we decided to team up with them.”

Lode: “We set up a holding company and went public. Today, we run the Belgian branch under the name Farmaline. They were 10 times bigger than us when we partnered. So our own share is rather small, in fact no shareholder owns more than 20% anymore. We have a 50,000-square-metre distribution centre in Sevenum, near Venlo. In Europe, the group has a total of nearly 10 million customers.”

Leen: “Lode also has a role on the group’s executive management committee. Today, I focus on Medapp, essentially the Dutch Farmaline for prescription drugs. It grew from an app with a medication alarm clock, to promote medication adherence in people.”

Lode: “Incidentally, the name of the holding company was changed to Redcare Pharmacy last month. Here, pharmacies are green, but in Germany and other countries they are red, hence the name. We want to build a single European brand under that name. So that’s going to be the brand name in Belgium as well. That ‘care’, by the way, does not only stand for taking care of the patient. Our second pillar is taking care of the well-being of our employees. They are given sports memberships, health measurements and can contact a psychologist for free. The third pillar is care for the planet. We are carbon neutral. This naturally includes solar panels, paperless working and LED lighting, but also recycling our cardboard through to supporting a water purification project in Cambodia or reforestation in Panama and Uruguay. We also have an exceptionally large collection network of 4,500 points, which reduces travel.”

Unlike many other countries, Belgium does not allow prescription drugs to be sold online?

Leen: “That’s true. Therefore, medication is a minority with us. By necessity, we have focused heavily on beauty and personal care products and nutritional supplements. Compared to a regular pharmacy, ours is more about luxury and wellness. We also focus more on prevention.”

Lode: “Shop Apotheke has been selling prescription medication since 2001 as it is permitted in many countries. That is another reason why we partnered with them. In 2017, as health minister, Maggie De Block put it on the agenda here as well, but it failed to pass. So while no one in Belgium has experience with it, our group does.”

© Karel Hemerijckx

Are you expecting it to become permitted in Belgium in the near future?

Lode: “How long can you hold it back? However, the industry keeps claiming that it is unsafe, that patients are not given any advice. But if you want people to be able to live at home for longer, surely you have to create a framework to deliver their medicines to their homes? Or take the Covid-19 period. How absurd was it that we as sick people had to queue up at the pharmacy? We are pioneers in our country in terms of electronic prescriptions, but we are lagging behind when it comes to the final step.”

Leen: “Surely something can be arranged across national borders too. That you can go somewhere on holiday in Spain with that same prescription.”

What are your top selling products today?

Lode: “Nutritional supplements like magnesium and vitamin D always do well. During certain periods, certain drugs also tend to pop up in the top five, such as during pollen season.”

And things that people are hesitant to order in physical pharmacies?

Leen: “That’s true. So-called embarrassment products like haemorrhoid ointment and anything to do with sexuality. Not that we have that many remedies for erectile dysfunction. Even though it has now also been clinically proven that Eroxon’s gel works. Pregnancy and ovulation tests also sell well.”

In times when our privacy is under pressure, could it be argued that you do now know an awful lot about your customers’ health?

Lode: “In Europe, fortunately, there is very strict legislation to protect that privacy. On the other hand, the more data we have, the more we can connect things. If we know you are allergic to something, we can later omit that product from your offer so you don’t order it by mistake. This allows us to improve our services even further. Today, we already check whether people have a contraindication to a drug or are ordering more of it than allowed.”

Can physical pharmacies survive in the long term?

Leen: “Definitely. You do see smaller pharmacies entering into mergers. After all, one pharmacist alone with one assistant is quite a tough job.”

Lode: “It’s all about creating added value for your patient at all times. That could be on price, on convenience, a private label, specialised advice etc. In the future too, those pharmacies will continue to exist with pharmacists reinventing themselves.”

Leen: “The government can also provide a framework for that. Pharmacists can play a different role, but they should also be fairly compensated if you want to engage them as primary care providers. Why were they allowed to administer Covid-19 vaccines but are now not allowed to administer other vaccines?”

You have always expanded the range, right down to pet products. Where is the cut-off point?

Leen: “That’s a bit of trial and error. At one point, vibrators were suddenly even included with wholesale orders. I thought to myself: ‘Do we actually sell these?’ (laughs) We did take those out again. We also regularly refuse products we are offered. If they fall into a grey area in terms of legislation, for example. With dietary supplements, we are very strict about claims made on packaging. ‘To maintain good cholesterol levels’ is fine. The phrase ‘For lowered cholesterol’ is not acceptable, because then it would have to be a drug.”

Lode: “In any case, I hope that within about five years we will be an even more complete online pharmacy and that we will shift more towards being a digital pharmacy. We want to even better support our customers, so hopefully with prescription drugs as well as medical equipment such as crutches. With faster delivery if needed.”

© Karel Hemerijckx

You run a business as a couple. So is business always the topic of conversation at the kitchen table?

Lode: “That has improved a bit recently. Until about five years ago, seven days out of seven it was the topic of conversation. We had very few restaurant receipts, yet a tax inspector wanted to drop a few more during an audit. At the time it was difficult, because when we went out to dinner, we would also only talk about work. (laughs)”

Leen: “I enjoyed going skiing or on summer holidays with a group of friends back then, because if we went alone, we would still talk about work.”

Lode: “We would even visit pharmacies back then. (laughs)”

Leen: “Today that has changed and we now enjoy going as a couple or with the kids. I also sold my pharmacy in Piringen in September. There was a pharmacist working there, but I was still doing the waiting, catching diseases, and working on Saturdays. For a long time, we worked six to seven days a week. Since September, we have the occasional free weekend.”

Do you think a lot about health in your private lives as well?

Leen: “I am also an intermittent-living coach and have studied orthomolecular medicine (which treats illnesses with nutritional advice and supplements, ed.) I am currently studying PNI or psychoneuroimmunology. This pulls together everything about the body, whereas classical medicine often tends to fragment. See the gastrologist for your stomach, the cardiologist for your heart and the psychiatrist for your mental well-being. However, everything is connected and sometimes you have to look for the cause of the disease elsewhere than where the complaint manifests itself. Our immune system still responds to classic stressors such as cold, heat, hunger and thirst. Our body is not used to modern stressors such as financial or emotional stress and toxins, so our immune system is always on. Intermittent living is essentially a programme where we start reintroducing those old, known factors into modern life. So in the winter we dive into our cold pool, and sometimes don’t drink at all for 24 hours.”

Lode: “And I’m a guinea pig for the bacteria drinks.” (laughs)

Leen: Intermittent fasting is quite well-known today. It gives your stomach and gut a rest, but hunger also introduces a stress stimulus that makes you move and allows you to think clearly. With healthy food, you can then recover a lot. (Pointing to the plate of sandwiches and croissants) While our western world is all about sugar.”

Lode: “In fact, we have even already applied this to our managers, to teach them to give their brains enough energy to make the right decisions in stressful situations.”

Leen: “I got a bit despondent in the pharmacy to see how many people with unhealthy lifestyles come get their cholesterol pills and simply carry on. Changing your dietary habits is, of course, not that easy. Moreover, eating healthy is often time-consuming and expensive. I spend a very long time in the kitchen on Sundays making healthy food for the whole week for the family.”

The breakfast ritual

“We don’t have breakfast. The main reason is because we practice intermittent fasting . It just happens to fit well into our irregular schedule, as we sometimes leave home very early or exercise before work. Not eating breakfast also keeps you on your toes all morning. On weekends, we do sometimes eat with the kids, for fun.”

WITH COFFEE

What are your hobbies?

Lode: “I exercise on my cross trainer or outside about five times a week. We regularly exercise in the morning before work. I do that alone because I have a very irregular work schedule, which makes it difficult to do anything in a club setting. We also enjoy skiing and water-skiing. Wakeboarding is wonderful here on the canal.”

Leen: “I do yoga regularly, enjoy hiking in nature and - if there is still time - riding a mountain bike.”

Do you have a favourite holiday destination?

“Now that we finally have time for holidays, we are especially fond of mountains and mountain sports.”

Do you have another dream destination?

Leen: “I would love to one day have a chalet in the mountains where I could host groups as an intermittent life coach to inspire them and teach them about the impact a healthy lifestyle can have on their health and mental resilience.”

Do you support any charities?

Lode: “We have always supported Stefanie’s Rose Fund, which funds cancer research. We also support a number of local initiatives, including through the Fifty One Haspengouw service club.”

Leen: “And we try to support people personally where we can. I once went to the city hall to declare the child of an employee who did not speak Dutch and we gave them all the necessary children’s items. Or I helped someone through their ‘Middenjury’ exam. As an employer, you can go the extra mile where necessary. Because those people also often do more for the company than you ask. We also cover any quitting smoking counselling for our staff.”

What makes you unhappy?

Lode: “When we don’t agree.”

Leen: “Energy leaches. Problems that drag on and don’t get solved. That feeling of helplessness.”

Leen Ponet (43) and Lode Fastré (41)

Company: Farmaline, the Belgian arm of the publicly traded European group Redcare Pharmacy.

Turnover: group turnover was €1.2 billion in 2022

Number of employees: over 2,000 at the group level. There are 75 people employed in the Tongeren office building

Family composition: married with two children: Zoë (12) and Stan (10)