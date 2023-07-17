Frank Vliegen and Ona Dols launch networking platform

How might things be going with... Frank Vliegen? In quick succession, the former CEO of Trixxo Jobs has taken on not one but several new challenges. The main one? The launch of a brand new informal networking platform to bring Belgian and Dutch entrepreneurs together to help their business flourish.

Synaps is the name of the new platform founded by Frank Vliegen with his partner Ona Dols. “The objective is quite simple,” they say. “We want to bring people together to connect in depth and do business together.” The target audience is companies with at least 5 employees and C-level managers from both Belgian and Dutch Limburg. “Among other things, we want to facilitate cross-border contacts, because very often there are tremendous opportunities barely a stone’s throw from here.”

Depending on the membership that companies enter into (gold, silver or bronze), they can participate to a greater or lesser extent in events, to which targeted business contacts are invited. “We also bring the desired prospects to the table on an individual level and offer our members the necessary visibility on social media and events,” add Frank Vliegen and Ona Dols. “As a go-between, we thus play an important connecting role for all parties who want to establish business contacts in a pleasant and in-depth way.”

Both Synaps directors engaged Daan Vandebosch (Lifestyle Flanders and ex-Sterck) to bring in additional partners. “At the launch event on 6 July at Restaurant Slagmolen, we expect the 25 members who have already signed up, as well as the next batch of the 100 companies we intend to engage in the near future.”

By the way, Frank Vliegen has logged a number of professional engagements alongside starting Synaps. For instance, he is currently the driving force behind Q-Machinery, the rental platform of machines from the APK Group. “I have always been a busy bee,” he says. “I love the variety and new challenges. Whatever I do, my energy is entirely at the service of our customers. The same applies with ongoing projects,” he concludes.