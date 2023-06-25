This year, the Herman Dessers Entrepreneur Award goes to Luc Jeurissen of Trixxo. The top executive of the service voucher and temporary employment agency was presented with the award at the Voka Limburg annual general meeting.

Voka Limburg awards entrepreneurs and companies that have delivered exceptional performance for the benefit of the province of Limburg with the Herman Dessers Entrepreneur Award, named after the director who was at the helm of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry for no fewer than 42 years.

The preliminary selection yielded three rock-solid nominees again this year. In addition to Dirk Ceyssens of glass company Group Ceyssens and Luc Jeurissen of service voucher and temporary employment agency Trixxo, an exceptional project also made it to the finals this year, namely the re-purposing of the Ford site by Group Machiels and H.Essers.

The jury, headed by Chair Karin Van De Velde of Voka Limburg, ultimately chose Luc Jeurissen to succeed Suzy and Raymond Cretskens. The award was presented on Thursday evening by Chair Karin Van De Velde and Deputy for the Economy Tom Vandeput .

Leading player

In particular, the jury praised Trixxo’s remarkable growth trajectory since service voucher company and ironing studio Work@Home opened its first office in Hoeselt in 2005. “Trixxo has made huge strides under the leadership of Luc Jeurisssen through targeted acquisitions, the establishment of Trixxo Jobs temporary employment agency, further diversification in Wallonia and the Netherlands, and organic growth,” was how the jury substantiated its choice.

With over 200 offices in Belgium and the Netherlands and over 14,000 employees, the Hoeselt-based company has become a leading player in the service voucher and temporary employment sector. “Jeurissen has solidified his anchoring in Limburg with a brand new office in Hoeselt, and we are particularly proud of that,” the jury said. The company makes no secret of its ambitions: To celebrate 100 years and to achieve a turnover of billion euros.

“This is an incredible crowning achievement for the whole team,” Luc Jeurissen said in his initial response. “Trixxo is like my fourth child that I am trying to raise as well as my other three. I grew up as an entrepreneur thanks to Voka Limburg, so my sincere thanks goes to them as well.”