Revolutionary electric engine for aircraft finds home at DronePort

Sint-Truiden - Belgian-American company Cosmic Aerospace will further develop and test its brand new and revolutionary electric engine for aircraft at DronePort in Sint-Truiden. This engine is destined for a new fully electric aircraft being built by Cosmic Aerospace in Denver, Colorado, USA.

Cosmic Aerospace is a start-up in the development of fully electric aircraft. One of the founders is Christopher Chahine, a researcher in the field of aeronautics. Before setting up Cosmic Aerospace with other partners, he worked on jet engine design at a leading research institute in Belgium.

“I noticed that many companies in the aerospace industry only make minor improvements to existing technologies, without offering truly sustainable solutions to the challenges of the industry,” Chahine explains, on where the idea for Cosmic Aerospace came from. “Frustrated by this lack of progress, I set up Cosmic Aerospace with two partners, with the goal of developing a fully electric aircraft that would structurally address the sustainability problems in aviation.”

Weight

A limited flight range is the main obstacle to electric aircraft. Current battery technologies do not have enough energy density to cover long distances. “Weight is the most important factor here. Indeed, a multiple in the weight of batteries is necessary to replace the equivalent of traditional fuels, and especially in aviation, this is a problem,” admits Chahine. “Cosmic Aerospace decided to address this problem by designing a highly energy-efficient aircraft combined with an advanced electric engine.”

Flight range

The result of their search is an engine that offers comparable thrust compared to conventional internal combustion engines, but with much higher efficiency. “That allows us to cover a large portion of the aviation market, because around half of all global flights actually only have a range of less than 1,000 kilometres, and that is our long-term goal,” enthuses Chahine. The aircraft will seat about 25 passengers, making it ideal for short but sustainable flights with a limited number of passengers. According to the latest forecasts, the prototype of the electric plane will be ready for flight by the end of 2025.

DronePort

To further develop and test their groundbreaking engine, Cosmic Aerospace chose DronePort as their partner. “The collaboration with Cosmic Aerospace demonstrates that DronePort is therefore not only a test centre for drones, but also an ideal location for pioneers in the development of new aviation technologies,” explains CEO Tom Vanham of LRM, DronePort’s largest shareholder.

A first prototype of the new electric engine has since been assembled at Sint-Truiden, and is now being further developed and tested there. “It took quite some effort to set up our workshop with all the necessary equipment, but in the end we found everything we needed at DronePort,” concludes Chahine.

