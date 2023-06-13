Goalkeeper, businessman and family man: this is the business empire of Thibaut Courtois

From real estate to music, smart cones to vegan burgers. Besides being a goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois is also a veritable businessman. But he only puts his money into something if he can relate to it himself. “Whether he’s involved? He’s involved with our business almost every day.”

This week, British vegan burger chain Neat Burger announced that Thibaut Courtois is one of their investors. That came as no surprise to anyone who follows the goalkeeper’s career beyond the football field. “I’m always on the lookout for new projects I can relate to,” writes the Bilzen native on his website. “When I invest, I prefer to work with people I can trust, who believe in their business and treat clients like family. All of my investments are closely related to my personal interests.”

Back in 2014, even before his first World Cup, Courtois invested in the Bilzen-based online pharmacy Viata. He sold his shares again five years later. He’s also put his money into Dux Gaming, an e-sports company, and Kortrijk-based Ledsreact, which markets smart sports technology. The smart cones in particular, which analyse athletes’ movements, are taking the world by storm. “But it’s not because there’s a link with sports that he’ll just jump on board,” warns Koen Vercauteren, business manager of Ledsreact. “It really has to be a good project. We have very close contact with father Thierry and sister Valérie, they keep a close eye on things.”

DJs and musicians

But the interests of the man who wears Real Madrid’s No. 1 shirt go beyond sports. Since 2019, Courtois has also invested in the Hasselt-based company Artist Amplifier. “You could say we’re an all-round platform for DJs and musicians,” explains business manager Thomas Sempels. “We strive to discover and develop talent. We have our own DJ school, which has since partnered with Tomorrowland. But we are also a booking agency, we organise events and run a record label for artists.”

Anyone thinking Courtois just puts his money into something and then sits back is wrong. “I think that of all the investments Thibaut has made, he is the most engaged with us,” Sempels enthuses. “We’re actually very active in Madrid right now. I’m not saying he’s got Artist Amplifier in his thoughts every day, but it’s not far off. Thibaut enjoys listening to music and loves discovering new talents.”

Family man

Goalkeeper. Businessman. But definitely also a family man. Courtois already proved in 2018 that by investing in a real estate project in Wallonia. After real estate developer Marc Jamotte died, his family faced serious financial hardship. Thibaut and his father Thierry, who was good friends with Marc’s brother Nicolas, then decided to take over the company. And once again, it turned out the goalkeeper was closely involved. “Every Friday we have a meeting and Thibaut always goes over the reports,” father Thierry confirms to Het Belang van Limburg.

Although it’s not always about money. When Courtois lists his projects on his website, he starts with the Genk-based non-profit organisation De Kleine Prins, which is dedicated to helping children from Limburg with life-threatening illnesses. “Thibaut has been a sponsor of our organisation since 2019, and he plays a crucial role,” declares Peter Croonen, president of the non-profit organisation. “He has incredible charisma. When we approached him, he was immediately enthusiastic. His contribution is only focused on visibility, but when we organise an auction, he donated a signed shirt to us. Meanwhile, two of our families have already had the chance to visit him in Madrid. That was an unforgettable, priceless experience for them.”

Last but not least, through his website, Courtois invites people with an interesting project to contact him. You can send an email to ... his sister Valérie. “I am indeed the first point of contact for collaborations,” the former volleyball star confirmed via WhatsApp. “The deal with the burger chain came about through friends of Thibaut’s in Spain. My brother is always looking for something functional to do with his money. But above all, it must be something he believes in.”