Room for 24 SMEs in Tongeren
The brand-new Ambiorix SME park will soon be constructed in the Overhaem industrial park. The park will offer space for 24 new SME units, on a 1-hectare site. Antwerp-based project developer Verhoeven Contracting is responsible for realising the park.
The SME park is being developed on the former SG Pallets site, where demolition work is currently underway.
“This investment is a positive economic signal for Tongeren,” enthuses Mayor Patrick Dewael. “The Overhaem industrial park is an excellent base for companies operating in the wider region, and especially those targeting the Walloon market.”
Krijn Henrotte, alderman for the economy, highlighted the importance of suitable opportunities for small SMEs and start-ups to set up shop: “Often they struggle to find a suitable site, missing out on opportunities for growth and more efficient organisation. The new SME park provides the ideal solution for these entrepreneurs.”
Completion of the Ambiorix SME Park is scheduled for the end of December 2023. Verhoeven Contracting, which specialises in creating high-end commercial premises and SME parks, won the contract for the project.
