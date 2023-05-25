A new invention makes cycling safer: Made in Sint-Truiden 

The first of their kind in our country, the concrete elements of an Ecopath – an innovative bicycle path that is sustainable, maintenance-free and comfortable for cyclists – have just been installed in Ordingen (Sint-Truiden). The range of patented products manufactured at Ecobeton Water Technologies in Sint-Truiden has the potential to be marketed globally.

Now that the blossom season is in full swing, the paths of the Haspengouw Cycling Route Network are swamped with tourists. And elsewhere, both recreational users and cyclists know that poor infrastructure can spoil the fun – skidding on icy or rain-sodden stretches of pathways, collisions due to narrow two-way traffic, unevennesses due to underlying tree roots or potholes and potholes that can cause a flat tyre... To avoid all these, the Dutch company Easypath and Ecobeton Water Technologies from Sint-Truiden have developed a full range of innovative bicycle paths. The custom-made elements made of precast concrete have special properties that come together in order to create a revolutionary range of products.

“First of all, there is the fact that this type of Ecopath is a sustainable choice,” says Luc Vandebeek, the CEO of Ecobeton Water Technologies. “Measurements (from the Highway Research Centre and the Cyclists Union) have shown that they provide exceptional ride comfort and ride safety for cyclists. The Ecopath is guaranteed to last as long as 60 years, thanks to the exceptional quality of the concrete and its very low operating costs. Measurements based on the European standard (EN 15804) have also shown that our Ecopath is the most environmentally friendly product on the market.”

Ice-free and luminous

And the product also offers a number of other benefits that are already increasing demand for Ecopaths from cities and towns. “These bike lanes are quick and easy to build on top of a bed of sand,” said Jill Aquilani, CCO at Ecobeton Water Technologies. “The elements can also be easily removed afterwards in order to install utility lines, for example, or to carry out a repair. What is more, the foundation is not very thick, which therefore leaves enough room for tree roots to develop and there will be no subsidence caused by roots protruding upwards towards the surface.”

Several types are available within the Ecopath range: Thermopath is a cycle path that remains ice-free in freezing weather; Solarpath features integrated solar panels; Reflexpath offers optimal reflection in dark, wooded areas and the icing on the cake is the Climatepath, designed to divert stormwater into the substructure of the cycle path itself, where it is filtered and returned to the groundwater table through infiltration.

Proud

The Flemish Minister for Mobility and Public Works, Lydia Peeters, is a strong believer in this innovative solution that is made in Limburg. “If we want to further increase the extent to which people travel by bike, the infrastructure must be safe, comfortable, efficient and economical. These Ecopaths respond to that particular need and are also a solution that addresses climate change.”

The Mayor of Sint-Truiden, Ingrid Kempeneers, and the city’s Alderman with responsibility for Public Works, Johan Mas, who witnessed the first installation of Ecopath in Belgium on Wednesday, are proud that this innovation comes from their town and is also produced there. “A smart piece of entrepreneurship that benefits both residents and tourists travelling by bike. This is a development we cannot encourage too highly,” they said.