From vocational secondary education to airline pilot with Emirates in Dubai: “It was a risk, but I haven’t regretted it yet.” 

As a teenager, Yannick Luwel had other priorities than studying. When his parents gave him one last chance, the young student from Hasselt grabbed it with both hands. Having built a career as a pilot, Yannick, who is now 30, has now come a long way since attending vocational secondary education and he now counts the trendy Dubai Marina neighbourhood as his home base for the time being.

Last August, Yannick, who grew up in Rummen, swapped Hasselt’s Canal Basin for the United Arab Emirates. After a seven-year career, he finally said farewell and left Ryanair. “All that fuss about working conditions for staff are overblown. I had seven good years at Ryanair, having got my first job there after graduating.”

Why are you switching to Emirates now?

“It’s a class above Ryanair. Emirates is one of the world’s finest airlines. I’ve always wanted to fly for them, but you have to have some experience in order to get in. They are known for their very good conditions and they fly worldwide, from South America to Asia. Right now, I’m flying passenger aircraft, but they also do cargo. I tried to get in once before back in 2020, but then coronavirus came along and they were no longer taking on any new recruits. Last year, they advertised some job openings again and I contacted them once more. That time, I had better luck.”

Where does your fascination with aviation come from?

“My Mum worked for DHL, so that’s how I came into contact with the aviation world. And whenever we went away on holiday, I got to take a look inside the cockpit. Back then, it was still possible. Now, after all these years, I have been able to realise my dream.”

To me, it doesn’t seem an obvious thing that a young person attending secondary vocational education will succeed in becoming a pilot at a top airline.

“I started in general secondary education and then gradually dropped down the educational ladder. My priorities lay elsewhere, especially gaming. That also was how I got to know my best friend. After I graduated from secondary school, I worked for AB Inbev for a while. My job was to call by countless cafés in Limburg to maintain the lines. That was all very well, but it wasn’t my dream job. At 21, my parents gave me one last chance. So I started studying again.”

But your choice of studies wasn’t exactly the most obvious one, was it?

“I studied theory at the CAE Oxford Aviation Academy in Brussels. The school focuses specifically on training airline pilots. It was not always easy to combine student life and being serious about your profession. I completed the practical component of my training in Phoenix, Arizona. That type of training comes with a hefty price tag, however: 90,000 euros. With Ryanair, you also have to shell out a further 30,000 euros. You have to buy your way in, so to speak. That does in fact include lessons from experienced pilots, the cost of fuel, the use of simulators that cost millions and so on, but starting out on a course of training like that is still a risk, because not everyone successfully finds work. The other thing is that it doesn’t give you many other career options. But I haven’t regretted it for a second, probably because things turned out right in my case.”

How do you pay for something like that?

“When I started my studies, you could take out pilot loans. But then again, I never would have succeeded without my parents. They acted as guarantors for everything and financed some of it themselves.”

What does your working week look like these days?

“It’s very variable. Each month, I am sent a work schedule. As you can imagine, it isn’t a 9-to-5 job. Sometimes I have a turnaround and fly straight back again. This month, I also have another layover in Lisbon and I will stay there for at least 24 hours. I actually do 70 flying hours a month. The maximum number of hours permitted has been set at 90. This is a general rule to ensure safety. It’s a bit similar to truck drivers who also have rest periods imposed on them.”

Where and how do you live in Dubai?

“I live in Dubai Marina, overlooking Dubai Palm, the island in the shape of – you guessed it – a palm tree. Here, there are apartment blocks with 75 floors or more. I myself live on the 25th floor. The higher up your apartment is, the more exclusive and expensive it will be. That’s quite different from the Zuidzicht in Hasselt where I lived on the ground floor.(laughs) Maybe I’ll go back there later. I always enjoyed living there.”

Do you notice that Dubai is focusing more and more on Western tourists?

“Five years ago, I was here during Ramadan. Back then, it was completely different. It was impossible to go outside to eat anything. But that has completely changed now: the old culture is disappearing here. That could hardly be otherwise, given that 80 percent of Dubai’s population consists of expats. Whenever I say anything about Dubai, I always get to hear mixed opinions, but on a personal level, I haven’t experienced anything that has shocked or frightened me. There is also the super hype and it’s completely artificial, but in a fun way. And when people think that women have no rights in Dubai, I have long ceased to argue. Women have the same rights as men in Dubai. And taxes on alcohol have been heavily reduced. It was a taboo subject, but they want to do more to facilitate tourism.”

How long do you see yourself living in Dubai?

“Everyone who comes here says that they are only staying for a short period of time. Then when I get talking to someone, it turns out they’ve actually already been here for 15 years. With Emirates, I am fortunate that they fly to Brussels twice a day. As a result, I manage to make a monthly visit home. Yet another benefit is that I and my girlfriend both enjoy a nice discount on airfares. For example, we recently flew to the Philippines. I do intend to return to Belgium one day, but I don’t yet know when. Of course I miss my friends and family, but on the other hand, there are a lot of opportunities here in Dubai.”

Yannick Luwel

Age: 30

Profession: Pilot at Emirates

Partner: Kaatje Caelen

Parents: Carlo Luwel (62) and Rosita Vanstreels (56)

Primary school: Basisschool Rummen

Secondary: Ursula and TAI Herk-de-Stad. Industrial Sciences.

Vocational secondary education: central heating

Higher education: CAE Oxford Aviation Academy in Steenokkerzeel

About Dubai

What? One of the seven emirates of the United Arab Emirates.

Surface area? 4,114 km² or more than three times smaller than Flanders.

Population? 3.3 million

Climate? A subtropical Arabian climate with summer temperatures up to 50 degrees.

Language? Arabic, but everyone understands English.

Religion? 55 percent Muslim, 25 percent Christian, 15 percent Hindu and 5 percent other.

Burj Khalifa? The tallest building in the world at 828 metres.

How much does a glass of beer cost?

“As a result of the reduction in taxes, you pay about 10 euros for half a litre. It used to cost 14 euros. For a glass of wine, you will spend as much as you would for a full bottle in Alicante in Spain where I also lived,” says Yannick.

Best Instagram spot?

“JBR or Jumeirah Beach Residence is the nicest neighbourhood in my opinion. At the beach, you can do all kinds of things. There are nice clubs, nice restaurants ... There’s even a chip shop where you can get Belgian fries. You also have a great view of the Dubai Eye, the giant Ferris wheel. Dubai wants to have the largest in the world of everything.”

A few more questions

How much do you earn?

“You can find that on the Emirates website. When I started, the euro was down 10 percent against the dirham. Back then, I got 14,000 euros net, but now it’s 12,500 euros. I also get money to rent an apartment here. It’s important to remember that life here isn’t cheap. On the other hand, you are not taxed on your wages here and virtually everything you buy here is duty-free.”

What annoys you in Dubai?

“It’s hard to make contact. There are so many different cultures. That mix of cultures is both positive and negative. In addition, many people pretend to be someone else, a result of social media and the social pressure that comes from it. Some also have delusions of grandeur because they’ve got a lot of money and therefore feel the need to show it, which is less appealing to me.”

When was the last time you cried?

“That must have been from before coronavirus. I lost both of my grandparents on one side of the family in just ten days. But my cousins lost their grandparents on both their mother’s and father’s side. They even appeared in the newspaper. Tough times.”

Are women more beautiful in the Dubai than in Belgium?

“My girlfriend is Belgian, so ... Everyone here does attach a great deal of importance to their appearance, especially when taking part in sport. The vibe is similar to the vibe in Miami: everyone wants to be in top form. Here in Dubai, women never go outside without makeup. Your appearance is important.”

What was the most beautiful place you have flown to?

“Singapore. I was really impressed. It is a big city with huge buildings that has nevertheless managed to incorporate a whole lot of greenery. That combination of city and nature appealed to me. And it was very clean there. But living there is another matter. It’s just a little too far to fly up and down to Belgium. From Dubai, that’s just about doable as it takes 6.5 hours.”

Who is Yannick’s girlfriend?

“Even though we had been friends on Facebook for 10 years, we only recently got to know each other well. Kaatje now lives partly in Belgium and partly in Dubai. For her, the step is even bigger than for me, because she has always been a homebody. She already has a Master’s degree in Accountancy but is still studying at UHasselt for an Educational Master’s degree. That will allow her to teach here. Having a job really does matter, otherwise you risk climbing the walls. It’s also still a little early to be thinking about children. The first thing is to make sure that everything falls into place. There is still time for that.”