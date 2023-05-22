Vandereyt dispatches recreational homes by boat 

Martin Vandereyt Group, a constructor of modular, timber-framed homes, has just loaded five recreational homes onto an inland waterway barge in Lanklaar. Very soon, after a 230-kilometre journey, they will arrive in the Dutch town of Kortgene, where they will be installed on stilts in the lake at Camping and Villapark De Paardekreek.

Sending the homes by ship is a logistical first. For Vandereyt, this is an important chapter in its sustainability story. “We took a resolute decision to bring about a modal shift: instead of dispatching them as an abnormal load by road, this order for 26 recreational homes will be transported entirely by water to its destination in the Netherlands. Transporting the homes by waterway is actually the most attractive logistical solution, not only for us but for the customer,” said Martin Vandereyt.

Choosing water transportation offers many advantages. “Transportation as an abnormal load requires an enormous amount of administration and is also time-intensive because the entire route must be mapped out,” explained the business manager. “The recreational homes cannot be transported in convoy and due to their dimensions, an escort vehicle must also accompany each one. To deliver the homes that way, the fact that they are 6 metres high was also a limitation – we wouldn’t be able to pass under any of the bridges along the route.”

Vandereyt’s co-manager, Fabienne Wirix, added: “Transporting the homes by road would have required Vandereyt to fabricate and transport the recreational homes in two parts, which, given their exceptional architectural form with many sloping surfaces, was not an obvious solution.”

Transporting them by water takes a little longer than by road, of course. “The boat will reach its destination after thirty hours, whereas otherwise, we would have had to drive twelve hours for two nights. So there is actually very little difference,” said Martin Vandereyt. “What is more, this mode of transportation is much more sustainable, which allows us to reduce the carbon footprint of our modular homes even further. For that reason and when delivering our products from now on, we will carefully examine whether delivery by waterway is an option. Of course, the ecological gain must be sufficiently high. It would make little sense transporting a house by ship to a construction site in a location such as the town of Mol, for example.”