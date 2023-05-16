Kristof Schiepers is Cross-border Networker of the Year
One Two Go, the network of business leaders building ties between the Belgian and Dutch provinces of Limburg, has named Kristof Schiepers of the communications agency Hands as the Cross-border Networker of the Year. A fine award that indicates that Schiepers also looks beyond national borders when seeking attractive commercial opportunities.
Each year, the One Two Go network led by the inspirer, Armand Vliegen, goes in search of an ambassador for cross-border entrepreneurship. This year, Kristof Schiepers of Hands (Belgium) and Marcel Jöris (Netherlands) were hailed as the winners.
And rightly so. After all, Schiepers has been extremely active for a number of years in onboarding Dutch clients in Belgium, as well as enabling his Belgian clients to conquer the Dutch market.
The winners were announced during a trip by the One Two Go network to Durbuy. “No-one will ever forget the contacts that were made during that memorable bus ride,” enthused Armand Vliegen.
And that positive evaluation is generating an influx of new members into the network. “Last year, more than 40 new partners signed up from the two provinces of Limburg and this year, the counter already stands at 20 new partners. So the interest is huge. For those companies, cross-border networking is certainly an opportunity they cannot afford to miss.”
