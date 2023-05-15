Les Soeurs’ 9th store will be located in... Paris!
The Hendrickx sisters are making their girlhood dream come true by opening a store of their fashion label Les Soeurs in the heart of Paris....
In addition to their current store locations in Hasselt, Antwerp, Ghent, Leuven, Knokke, Maastricht and Schilde, the three sisters behind the Limburg fashion label Les Soeurs are about to open their ninth store in Paris. They will be alighting there from 2 to 29 May with a pop-up store in Le Marais, the district they have travelled to for years in order to draw inspiration from the Parisian atmosphere and from the Parisian women passing by along the city’s streets. “It’s very much a dream come true,” said the Hendrickx sisters.
The pop-up store in Paris is just the first in a series of several international pop-ups. “In the next few years, we will use this formula to test the market potential of our fashion label outside our country’s borders. “The ultimate dream will be to open our own Les Soeurs stores in all of Europe’s trendy fashion cities.”
So the collections of clothing, jewellery and accessories, which the sisters design and are produced on their behalf, will be on display at Rue Debelleyme in Paris from 2 to 29 May. Clio, Kay and Julie will be on hand to give an enthusiastic welcome to their visitors from Limburg....
