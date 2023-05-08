Business heavyweights compete for Voka Limburg’s Entrepreneur Award 

Two top entrepreneurs and one top project: those are the nominees for 29th Herman Dessers Entrepreneur Award of Voka Limburg. Will Dirk Ceyssens (Group Ceyssens), Luc Jeurissen (Trixxo) or the repurposing of the Ford site, by the companies such as H.Essers & Group Machiels take the lead?

The contenders for Voka Limburg’s Herman Dessers Entrepreneur Award have been announced. Both Dirk Ceyssens and Luc Jeurissen are in with a chance to win this prestigious award. Also in the running is the complete repurposing of the Ford site that is currently under way. The project, under the leadership of H.Essers and Group Machiels (with Intervest), is the third candidate for the top prize. A brief introduction:

Dirk Ceyssens (Group Ceyssens)

In 1999, Dirk Ceyssens took over his father’s glass business. Over a period of 24 years and by focusing on innovation and differentiation at an early stage, he has succeeded in transforming his company in Heusden-Zolder into a full-service provider, offering exclusive and user-friendly windows and glass products for both renovation and new-build projects. Amongst its customers are such well-known names as Red Devil Kevin De Bruyne and the rock legend Mick Jagger. Group Ceyssens operates all over the world, but its roots are deeply embedded in Limburg soil. Thanks to targeted investments and a strong business plan, the future of Dirk Ceyssens’ company undoubtedly looks sparkling and bright.

Luc Jeurissen (Trixxo)

Back in 2005, an old bakery on Hoeselt’s Groenstraat became the first office of service voucher company and ironing studio Work@Home, which was renamed Trixxo nine years later. After experiencing steady growth in its early years, things suddenly started to take off rapidly for CEO Luc Jeurissen’s company. As a result of targeted acquisitions, the creation of temporary employment agency Trixxo Jobs, further diversification in Wallonia and the Netherlands and organic growth, Trixxo made some major steps forward. With more than 200 offices in Belgium and the Netherlands and over 14,000 employees, the Hoeselt-based company is nowadays a leading player in the service voucher and employment agency sector. By opening its new headquarters in Hoeselt, Jeurissen has confirmed its intention to remain firmly implanted in Limburg. It has also set itself some high ambitions: To turn 100 and achieve one billion euros in sales.

The repurposing of the Ford site

(H.Essers & Group Machiels)

On 18 December 2014, the Ford plant in Genk finally closed its doors forever. More than 4,000 people lost their jobs and many hundreds of indirect jobs also disappeared. Here in Limburg, this was a blow to our province’s economy, but getting back on our feet after an uppercut is something that we Limburgers are good at. Led by various stakeholders, the redevelopment of the Genk site was then set in motion. Two driving forces behind this redevelopment were – and still are – the logistics player H.Essers and the sustainable development company Group Machiels.

With Gert Bervoets (H.Essers) and Louis Machiels (Group Machiels) in the cockpit as managing directors, business cases are drawn up and realised at lightning speed. These include the creation of a new logistics hall and the ‘Port of Limburg’ container terminal. The joint venture Genk Green Logistics (Group Machiels - Intervest) is building a brand-new logistics centre for manufacturing and e-commerce and several companies have already moved in. Thanks to the private sector, this repurposing project is the most rapidly developed reconversion site in Belgium.

Which of the three will it be? The winner of the Entrepreneur Award will be announced on 8 June during the annual meeting of Voka Limburg at the Trixxo Arena in Hasselt.