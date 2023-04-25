First company with a boat made of margarine containers and beer cups 

The tourism industry has gained a sustainable and experiential innovation thanks to StilSloep, a Kinrooi-based electric boat rental company. They were the first Belgian company to launch an electrically powered boat that was 3D printed with material made from 100% plastic consumer waste.

Using our famous blue bag, we already collect the plastic en masse from our everyday home, garden and kitchen waste. This mountain of waste is ground up into new raw materials, which are processed into products via 3D printers. It is a complicated process that can now be used to make larger objects, provided the printer is the right size and you have the ideal composition of the base material. Like: a usable boat, for example.

Kathy and Leo, owners of the Botel Ophoven guesthouse and rental company StilSloep, have invested in the production of a boat made of recycled materials as a result of their commitment to offering sustainable tourism. “Sustainable business is an ongoing process,” explained the couple. “It’s a matter of trial and error and, as an entrepreneur, you have to dare to take the next step at crucial moments. That is what we have been doing for the past three years and today we can finally show off the result.”

This is how the boat was christened during the first trial run with Deputy of Tourism Igor Philtjens. During the Easter holidays, the electric-powered craft will be offered for rental. And those who wish to purchase one can also contact Leo and Kathy for a print....