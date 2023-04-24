Limburg entrepreneurs flock to Sweden 

Sustainability is the hot topic of the moment... However, many entrepreneurs do not yet know where to turn in order to be fully on board in this field. Inspiration, however, is everywhere for the taking. In Sweden, for instance, where Unizo Limburg is going in September to introduce Limburg entrepreneurs to the future...

Sweden’s Gothenburg is the place to be. Bart Lodewyckx began his speech by telling us “The city was awarded the world’s most sustainable destination for the sixth time in a row by the Global Destination Sustainability Movement.” “They want to be completely fossil-free by 2030. Meanwhile, 97 percent of public transport already runs on renewable energy and 95 percent of hotels are certified green. The latter has come about thanks to cooperation between government and business through the Global Climate Partnership (GCP), a long-term collaboration between the city government and Gothenburg’s entrepreneurs to reduce the climate impact of entrepreneurship.”

Some more examples? “During the Gothenburg Culture Festival, all officials wear second-hand clothing to draw the attention of the more than 750,000 visitors to sustainability,” Lodewyckx explains. “Construction companies are committed to actively participating in the elimination of greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and to building climate-neutral buildings by 2030. [Einde van tekstterugloop]Workshops for companies are organised in places that are easily accessible by bicycle or public transport. [Einde van tekstterugloop]There are restaurants that operate without a set menu, but make their offerings dependent on ingredients currently available from local suppliers. Or even: REKO Göteborg is a platform for buying food from local producers which reduces waste. And the shop Thrive - Conscious Fashion, which sells eco-friendly clothing from sustainable brands, is just one of many eco-conscious entrepreneurs in the hip Haga neighbourhood.”

To experience all this “in the flesh” Unizo Limburg is organising a business trip to Gothenburg. From 13 to 18 September, the relationship between sustainability and entrepreneurship will be put into practice up close. “The programme includes a workshop with Business Region Göteborg and the city government,” says Lodewyckx. “The focus lies on creating business opportunities by introducing sustainability into every SME. In addition, we offer participants a visit to the Volvo factories. This facility will become a climate-neutral plant and aims to reduce the average energy consumption per car produced by 30% by 2025.”

In addition, Unizo Limburg also dedicated a significant part of the trip to nature. “The ideal place for entrepreneurs to clear their heads and return to Limburg brimming with ideas around sustainability in their business, concludes Bart Lodewyckx.