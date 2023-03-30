Men of Nieuwerkerken conquering the Netherlands
E-power, the Nieuwerkerken-based company that makes generators and other energy supplies, has acquired a division of Prins Maasdijk in the Netherlands. “It’s a very important step in our expansion plan into the Netherlands,” says CEO Kurt Van Dal.
It is the aggregates division of Prins Maasdijk, a seller of diesel engines, that now belongs to the Belgian Limburg company. “We are excited to announce this acquisition and strengthen our presence in the Netherlands,” says Kurt Van Dal. “We expect this to create new opportunities and give our customers more options.”
The Dutch team, led by Damy Barendse, comes over to E-power with them. They have long known the buyers from Nieuwerkerken as their trusted supplier of power groups. This is a thoughtful, strategic choice of partners, so no hocus-pocus. “Our ambition remains to stay at the top of our sector,” the CEO concludes.
