Punch Powertrain begins search for 250 additional employees 

Gearbox manufacturer Punch Powertrain from Sint-Truiden is beginning its search for as many as 250 additional employees, preferably technically skilled. And it’s all hands on deck in this regard.

At the celebration of the Sint-Truiden-based company’s 50th anniversary, CEO Jorge Solis was proud to announce that Punch Powertrain was coming to the end of a difficult period with several rounds of lay-offs. This is very much connected with the cooperation that had previously been established with car-maker Stellantis (known for the car brands Peugeot, Citroën, Opel, Fiat, Chrysler, Maserati, DS and Dodge, among others). Punch Powertrain developed an advanced transmission system (dual clutch transmission or DCT) for hybrid and electric cars for this car group. These transmission systems will be manufactured in Metz (F) and Mirafiori (I), accounting for a total production capacity of 1.2 million units per year.

Parts

The parts for these new gearboxes will be produced at Punch Powertrain in Sint-Truiden. “We are now ready to make 300,000 parts sets a year. In 2024 we will add capacity for another 300,000 sets, and in 2025 we will double the number to 1.2 million sets per year,” said Olga Frantseva of Punch Powertrain. This includes a comprehensive investment programme.

To meet those volumes, Punch Powertrain in Sint-Truiden, which now employs 750 people, needs about 250 additional employees in three years. This year - if all goes well - 100 additional employees will be hired. Another 100 will be added in 2024, and another 50 in 2025. “And for that, we need highly technically skilled professionals,” adds Olga Frantseva. “We realise that such profiles are highly sought after in the job market.”

No experience

Punch Powertrain is therefore hedging its bets. “In addition to on-the-job training for all new employees, we have designed a specific training programme for people who want to refocus and become part of our clean, safety-oriented and high-tech production environment,” explains plant manager Stephane Lozach. “We already have 40 jobs reserved for people without any experience in machine operation. To this end, we have established a partnership with Qrios, a well-known Limburg provider of continuing education programmes. Together, we have developed a hands-on training programme. Through this intensive training, the company promotes personal growth for people with an affinity with and interest in technology who do not yet have the necessary technical qualifications.”

The entire Punch Powertrain group, headquartered in Sint-Truiden, has been in Chinese hands since its sale by LRM in 2016. The group has five R&D centres and three factories in Europe and China. In all, more than 2,000 employees now work for Punch Powertrain.