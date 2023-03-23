Karolien Sas (36) is new director of be-MINE: “It’s not an amusement park here, it’s our history, our DNA.” 

Beringen - Her grandfather and father worked at the mine site in Beringen. Today, as the brand new director of be-MINE, Karolien Sas (36) is leading the redevelopment of the industrial heritage site. “It’s not an amusement park here, it’s our history, our DNA.”

We meet Karolien at restaurant Mia Mensa, one of the attractions on the be-MINE site. The architect and mum of two made the move from Q-BUS architecture firm to be-MINE in 2019, where she started working as a project manager. Many of the plans for the site - such as the swimming pool, diving centre, climbing centre and Adventure Mountain - had already been realised at that time. In contrast, other projects, such as whether or not to demolish coal washes 1 and 3 and the development of residential Houtpark seemed to have come to a standstill.

Why the career switch? Was it time for something else?

“It kind of developed that way. I worked as an architect at Q-BUS for nine years, mainly as a project architect at the mine site in Heusden-Zolder. The focus was on the re-purposing of mine buildings, with CVO De Verdieping and cc Muze as the resulting creations. So, in that respect, choosing a mining site again was an obvious choice. I never felt that I wanted to quit as an architect because I really enjoyed the job. But when the project manager vacancy came up at be-MINE, cc Muse was just being completed. I am excited by those big projects and specifically by mine buildings. After nine years, it was time for something else. I also joined a great team in Beringen, where everyone has the same goal: to make the mine area a fun site for everyone.”

During your time as a project manager, you had to do without a director for a while, until you finally took on the role.

“After Jeroen (Huysmans, ed.) left, we functioned without a director for six months. Then Pieter Vandergraesen came over from the city of Beringen, but he never quite found his feet so he decided to quit after a few months. That was a difficult period for development at the site. Ongoing files continued to bulge, but new files were more difficult. In terms of content, the general manager and the project manager tended to work on the files. But that meant that our staffing in that area was cut in half. We dealt with that as best we could with the team. The entire be-NATURE dossier was developed and rolled out during that year. I am very proud of that. Then, in November, I became director. In truth, it’s mostly a continuation of what I did as a project manager. I know the files, the buildings and the partners. That makes it easier to step into the role.”

This makes you the first female mine director. What is it like to be at the head of what tends to be regarded as a man’s world?

“The mine today, of course, is very different to what it used to be. We are no longer a mine in production and construction has long since ceased to be a man’s world. In my graduate programme, a master’s in architecture, more than half of us were women. Our team is also mostly women. But we work very well with the men at the shipyard. I am good at putting everything into perspective and I get on well with the guys. Everyone here is always very positive. I always try to be very enthusiastic too. In addition, I am open, honest and direct. I think that approach works well. I am very no-nonsense; I’m not one for beating around the bush.”

Do you have a personal link to the Beringen mine yourself?

“My grandfather worked here all his life. My father also worked above ground here for seven years. He remembers a lot about it. When I mention the buildings, he can still picture them. As a fifteen or sixteen-year-old, I once came here with my granddad. Pukkelpop had hidden tubes of tickets around the site and granddad came with me and my brother because he knew the area. He told us all sorts of things, but it didn’t interest us at the time. We just wanted those tickets. (laughs) But when I think about it now, it was kind of fun.”

One of the important files you are working on is be-NATURE, the re-purposing of the much-discussed coal washes 1 and 3. What’s the status on that?

“That has been a very difficult story for a very long time, a highly fraught project. Objections were filed when there was talk of demolishing the coal washes. But things fell into place last year with a solution that is supported by us and the other stakeholders. The latter was very important to us. We listened to the heritage organisations and the city, among others, and took their feedback to heart. The solution that is now on the table is a good one, for the company be-MINE and also for Beringen residents and future tourists. Particularly with respect to the collaboration with be-MINE PIT (the province’s mining experience centre, ed.). Both projects will converge on the Chapel Tower, the highest point on the site, with 360-degree views. Standing there today, I just think: wow.”

Another difficult project is the realisation of the Houtpark residential area with over 300 homes. There were many protests against this from local residents. Is a consensus in the making there, too?

“As with be-NATURE, we listened to people and informed them as best we could. I think that’s where things went wrong in the past. The first neighbourhood chat we organised was rather difficult. But when we had our third chat a few weeks ago, the atmosphere was completely different. The dialogue is getting better and better. Of course, there are still reservations and criticisms. I understand that. It’s a whole project coming into their backyard. But I have a good feeling about it. Within a few weeks, we will be able to apply for our subdivision permit.”

The first 12 apartments, completed in 2015, were hard to sell. Will that be different now?

“Those first apartments came early in the whole development process. There was still much uncertainty about the site. What was coming, was that going to work? Now, much more has been realised. You have stores here, sports facilities, a school. In addition, we are aiming to market a product that we think is in high demand in Beringen. Not apartments, as we believe that market is currently saturated. We want to focus very specifically on sustainable housing that is forward-looking and future-proof. With the city, we are looking at whether it would be feasible to roll out a heat grid. We want to continue our commitment to sustainable mobility with shared cars and great bike storage areas. In addition, we want to create different types of housing for the widest possible audience. This is how we want to bring diversity to the site. And I really think that’s going to succeed.”

Do you need Houtpark to realise be-NATURE?

“They are not directly linked. The financing of be-NATURE is in place, but it is an overall financial plan. Financial revenues from Houtpark flow back to the site. For example, it will cost 4.3 million euros to restore the headgear. We are being given 300,000 euros in subsidies for that task. The remaining 4 million must come from our own resources, from realisations of projects, of which Houtpark is one.”

That’s already two hot-topics that seem to be gaining momentum since your arrival. Is this the result of your approach?

“I am humble about that. I genuinely believe in the power of the team. For both be-NATURE and Houtpark, many hands work together, including good architects and engineering firms. You are nothing on your own; you can be as creative as you want and throw the best vision on the table.”

Mobility does remain a challenge, especially with Koolmijnlaan where there is regular traffic congestion. How will you solve that?

“That is indeed a major concern. Although it’s not just be-MINE’s problem. Koolmijnlaan is congested at certain times. The roundabouts in particular are critical points where queues occur. Research has shown that this does indeed include destination traffic for be-MINE, but much of it is also through traffic. It is a connecting road. Be-MINE cannot solve that alone. That’s why we are on a mobility task force with the city and road authority AWV. Mobility professor Willy Miermans is also involved. We cannot continue to develop the site without a solution. It will be a multi-year plan, but it’s moving in the right direction.”

As a director, what would you like to make of be-MINE?

“I’d like to create a fun place that anyone can visit for a great day or weekend. You can come here to relax, eat good food, spend an afternoon exploring nature on the terril or rent a bike. A site of pure relaxation where, by extension, you can also live, work and go to school. With a very important history for us Limburgers. It’s not an amusement park here, it’s our history, our DNA.”

Besides be-NATURE and Houtpark, what other projects are on the horizon?

“Coal wash 4 is finished but is yet to be re-purposed, as are parts of the unloading floor. There are also buildings that have not yet been restored, such as the social building and other parts of the unloading floor. The most important restorations yet to be realised involve coal washes 1 and 3. We certainly have plenty to do in the coming years. So sitting back and relaxing is not on the cards for me. And if that is ever the case, we’ll look for something else.”