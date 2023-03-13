Bicycle bridge over Grote Baan in Helchteren to open: “Finally! The situation was incredibly dangerous here.” 

This will put an end to a precarious situation, whereby cyclists and pedestrians had to cross the very busy Grote Baan. It’s good news not only for cyclists who use the main road to ride to work but also for recreational cyclists who will gain some impressive scenery. Those crossing the bridge pass the treetops and are rewarded with a formidable view of the surroundings.

The project has taken one year and two months to complete. Currently, the final phase is being completed. In this phase, the new bus stop will be constructed and the paths toward the bridge will be finished. Additional greenery around the bridge is still to come. The soil mounds at the construction site are mostly gone, and the site itself can now be dismantled and removed too.

Cyclist August

August Lijnen is one of the cyclists who will use the bicycle bridge in the future. “Yes, I am relieved,” says August. “Crossing the Grote Baan with your bike was extremely dangerous. I always tried to do it in the safest way possible. How? By crossing a little further down, in a place where there was more space. I may have had to go a little further to the right, but I was at less risk than someone who didn’t bother.”

By his own admission, August has been an avid cyclist all his life. “I easily ride 40 to 70 kilometres in a day. That is also why I am glad that one of the most dangerous crossings is now gone.” Another cyclist is also delighted. “Finally”, he says. “You might have to put in a little more effort to get to the other side of the Grote Baan but at least you no longer have to take your life in your hands. Some people may still take the shortcut, but if they put a fence there, that chance is still very small.”

Neighbourhood resident

Not many people live in the immediate vicinity of the bridge. But one is rather concerned about his privacy. “The screens that have been put there are by no means satisfactory,” he explains. “Between the slats, you can easily see into my kitchen. Not that anything untoward goes on in there, but it still feels uncomfortable. I am even more concerned about cyclists throwing away rubbish trash between the gap. My grandchildren play right under there. Suppose someone gets a can or a bottle on their head from that height. I have raised this more than once with the Werkvennootschap, which is taking care of the project, but it has still not been modified. I hope it will happen before the bridge is officially opened this weekend. After all, the project is handed over to the Flemish Region once it is finished, and the Werkvennootschap can simply shrug its shoulders.”

(cn)