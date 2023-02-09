Essers buys into an energy specialist 

ExtraPower in Beernem was founded in 2014 by Jannes Soutaer and Tineke Serru. The company specialises in the engineering and construction of solar parks, and also handles their maintenance, renovation and relocation. ExtraPower currently has 37 employees and produced a turnover of 36 million euros in 2022. In order to continue growing at home and abroad, the founders sought external capital. That has now been found in Limburg with the Essers family. Specifically the investor, Essers Family Office (EFO), will join them as an external partner.

The people of West Flanders are pleased about it: “Not least because of the personal click with Gert Bervoets, which will contribute to our organisation becoming even more professional”, said Jannes Soutaer. “Moreover, the entire H. Essers team and family is committed to actively helping ExtraPower expand and thus evolve into a pan-European player. It gives us the sense of a genuine partnership, where the family DNA and entrepreneurship remain guaranteed.”

Gert Bervoets, CEO of H. Essers, explains the rationale for the investment: “Of course, we are entering into this partnership with great enthusiasm, and this out of a strong belief in the future of renewable energy. We have already a great deal of affinity for solar energy ourselves from our industrial branch, to which ExtraPower is connected. Accordingly, it goes without saying that we will use our existing, industrial European network in order to realise the further deployment. In short, we have found in ExtraPower a partner of integrity which allows us to build a long-term partnership in the energy transition market.”