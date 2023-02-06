Nelissen nails it: from 12 to 31 hectares 

In order to broaden the existing product range, increase production capacity and build more stock, Nelissen Steenfabrieken in Lanaken has put concrete expansion plans on the table.

The plan will involve expanding the company’s 12-acre site to 31 acres, partly in order to construct a new, energy-efficient production hall. The number of employees will also need to increase accordingly.

Nelissen’s ambition is well known. Hard work has been taking place for many years to complete all the permits and procedures and then set the large-scale investment plan into motion.

The specific details are now highlighted in the draft Regional Spatial Implementation Plan (GRUP). “The proposed expansion aims to address a variety of aspects,” knows Burt Nelissen, one of three CEOs at Nelissen. “What we are aiming to do is broaden our current range, increase production capacity and be able to provide additional space for storage. A water buffer system will also be constructed and a green buffer created around the entire expansion zone. This expansion will also allow us to generate energy to power the production process in an environmentally friendly way and enable us to achieve climate-neutral production in the future.”

The new production hall is probably the most striking part of the plans. The intention is that the workshop will be able to become carbon neutral from 2032 onwards. The connection to Fluxys’ hydrogen pipeline will play an important role in that regard. “The H2 pipeline planned between Antwerp and Liège will run right past the Nelissen’s production site, so getting connected to it will be very easy,” added Nelissen.

The overall scope of the expansion is therefore significant. “As the former Nelissen reclamation area is to be converted into an industrial zone, the total area of the factory site will more than double,” says the CEO. “In total, we are expanding from about 12 acres to 31 acres. The size of our workforce may also increase, along with our production capacity.” The future is certainly looking promising!