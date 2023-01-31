A world first from Genk – a second-hand roof 

Made in Limburg - The Genk-based family-run company Tectum has just completed a roof renovation that ranks as the world’s first, fully circular flat roof. Patented system components actually allow the entire roof to be disassembled and reused, creating a ’second-hand roof’ that will no doubt be emulated elsewhere in the world.

With their company, the Tectum Group, the Biesmans family is aiming to pioneer the demand for a 100% circular, demountable and reusable roof. Experiments are therefore in full swing in order to achieve these goals. A test case has just been successfully completed on the Retail Estates site in Kampenhout. The first circular flat roof in Belgium, maybe even in the world, has now been inaugurated in the presence of Minister Zuhal Demir.

“By realising this project, our entrepreneurs are proving once again that technology and innovation are showing us the way towards a sustainable economy and a liveable Flanders,” Minister Demir said. “I can only be proud of that. I am pleased that our construction companies are also doing all they can to use resources efficiently and effectively. After all, that is what circular construction is all about.”

Glued Cake

More specifically, Tectum’s solution consists of eliminating glued (EPDM) or flamed (bitumen) systems which, as a residual fraction, produce a ‘glued cake’ that even today is only good for the incinerator.

As Filip Biesmans, Tectum Group Director and Head of Innovation, explains: “As a company and based on our sustainability philosophy, we set out on a quest to create a circular roof that can be dismantled and is therefore reusable, preferably by spending its second life as a roof! That way, you won’t damage the materials themselves and you will be able to remove the waterproofing membrane entirely in one piece. By implication, you also don’t use glue in any part of the roof. The waterproofing membrane is recoverable as a film and the upstands are not glued either. The waterproofing membrane is simply clicked into place along the line where the horizontal part of the membrane becomes vertical. We named this patented system Certefix. The eaves are also bolted to the edge of the roof, again by means of a patented system. We actually developed this in collaboration with our partner, Claerhout Aluminium.” [Einde van tekstterugloop] [Einde van tekstterugloop]Re-using versus recycling [Einde van tekstterugloop]“What we want is to re-use the film again as a waterproofing membrane on the roof,” says Rudy Evens, CEO at Tectum Group. “What we are doing is giving the roof a second life. The membrane is recovered and is therefore not recycled to be used for any other purpose. Recycling EPDM remnants into a new product is actually something we were already doing, more specifically by turning them into roof tiles. But this innovation goes much further and genuinely represents a major step in terms of circularity in the construction industry.”

Filip Biesmans concludes: “Meanwhile, our R&D department is continuing to work at full speed and is focusing on the full-scale renovation of roofs and façades. Together with other stakeholders, we are continuing to search for the right solutions regarding insulation, vapour barrier and solvent-free primers. We’re going for it!”