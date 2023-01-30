Despite the crisis, the number of vacant stores drops for the second year in a row 

Hasselt – The number of vacant stores in Limburg has fallen for the second year in a row. In early January, 11.5 percent of Limburg’s retail properties were vacant. “Vacancy rates are decreasing fastest in Limburg,” said Tom Vandeput, Deputy for the Economy.

The decline in vacancy rates actually continued more emphatically in Limburg last year than in the rest of Flanders. This is according to an analysis carried out by the departments under the charge of the member of the Provincial Executive with responsibility for the Economy, Tom Vandeput, based on figures from the specialist study firm Locatus.

Those figures show that the percentage of vacant retail properties in our province fell from 12.7 percent to 11.5 percent, which represents the steepest decrease of all Flemish provinces. In 2021, the vacancy rate in Limburg was still 13.6 percent.

Of Limburg’s 16,209 commercial properties, 1,864 were vacant at the beginning of this year, down by 5.4 percent. There were also 225 fewer commercial properties than a year ago. The retail vacancy rate in Limburg fell almost to the national average. At the beginning of 2022, 11.6 percent of commercial properties in Belgium were vacant, while at the end of the year, that figure lay at 11.3 percent.

There has also been a significant decrease in vacancy in terms of square metres. The vacancy rate expressed in terms of floor area declined from 14.9 percent in early 2022 to 10.4 percent in early 2023. Overall, this equates to 293,245 square metres of vacant retail floor space. “Limburg is experiencing the strongest decline in this regard, along with Antwerp,” said Deputy Tom Vandeput.

New designation

Like last year, the municipality with the highest vacancy rate is Leopoldsburg (18.3 percent), followed by Hechtel-Eksel and Tongeren. Remarkably, vacant retail floor area has decreased in the majority of Limburg municipalities.

Managing Director Bart Lodewyckx of Unizo Limburg is already satisfied with the evolution. “Despite the continued growth of online shopping, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis, we have noticed a renewed dynamism in a great many places in recent months, with new commercial and hospitality businesses enlivening their localities and filling vacant properties. At the same time, falling vacancy rates are also boosted whenever commercial properties are used to fulfil other economic functions.”

Nevertheless, Bart Lodewyckx believes that there is still work to be done. “The vacancy rate is still higher than in 2018 and previous years. In that regard, Unizo has long been advocating a retail shift, in which no new large-scale retail spaces would be permitted away from town centres and in which, where possible, out-of-town retail premises would not be reoccupied, once vacant.”

Support

As the Provincial Executive member, Tom Vandeput, points out, the provincial government is supporting municipalities in their retail policy, including when drawing up a municipal vision around retail. “For example, in the past three years, we have helped 13 municipalities create a forward-looking retail vision.”

In any case, Vandeput argues that in the future, it will be a case of making smarter use of the space available. “To address the vacancy problem, the starting point should be to stop the total retail floor area increasing. The new Limburg Spatial Policy Plan encourages municipalities to delineate a core area. This will allow municipalities to implement policies to strengthen core areas and blend retail together more effectively with other functions such as services, culture and housing. Under no circumstances should the supply of large-scale clusters of retail premises on the edges of towns and cities, which require good traffic access, be increased. On the contrary. What is needed is a gradual reduction, accompanied by proper restructuring.”