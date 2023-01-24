Limburg-based Mathieu Verjans, the number two at the Christian Trade Union Confederation (ACV), retires 

Mathieu Verjans (61), current national ACV Secretary and former ACV Chairman Limburg, is set to take early retirement as of 1 March. “I will devote myself to volunteer work after that,” he said in a comment.

Mathieu Verjans, born in Riemst and living in Bilzen, has enjoyed a 40-year career with the trade union ACV. In late February, early March 2023, he will be taking early retirement. Verjans was known as an eloquent man with extensive dossier expertise.

When Mathieu Verjans retires, he will have been National Secretary of Flanders’ largest union for 11 years. In that position - ACV’s number two along with others - he also regularly pulled his weight in the collective bargaining negotiations in the Group of Ten. He will be succeeded in that position by Bart Vannetelbosch. “I’m still finishing off a few projects, but after that, I’m definitely handing over the baton,” says Mathieu Verjans.

Previous to that, he was also Chairman of ACV Limburg for ten years. “He was a very driven man, who knew very well where he was headed, and plotted a course accordingly. But at the same time, he also passionately stood up for the workers,” says his then successor as Chairman of ACV Limburg, Jean Vranken.

Soon Mathieu Verjans will be devoting his time to volunteer work. “No longer with a view to pulling the cart on my own, but in a helping capacity,” he adds.