Breugelkaas is building in Lommel 

The Limburg cheese manufacturer Breugelkaas has put the first spade in the ground in Lommel for the construction of a brand new production area. The 4 owners, who made the acquisition 2 years ago, want to increase volume fivefold within 3 years.

It has been exactly two years since entrepreneurs Jef Van Noppen, Vincent Schietekat, Tjeu van Roij and Laurent Degroote announced the acquisition of Breugelkaas. The long-standing cheese maturer and slicer was originally founded in Kleine Brogel (Peer) by Jef Vandecruys. He built the brand into a valued player in national wholesale and retail distribution. Jef was succeeded at Breugelkaas by his son Marc, who again accelerated its growth. But some major investments were needed in order to achieve sufficient scale in a very competitive market, including additional workshop and stockroom space. The family business was therefore put out for sale.

It was immediately clear that the foursome would soon move on to building a new base of operations. A patch of building land at Kristalpark III in Lommel was chosen. The earthworks have now begun. As soon as the plant is operational, things should move quickly. “The intention is to increase capacity fivefold over the next 3 years,” according to the management. It goes without saying that new jobs will be created as well.