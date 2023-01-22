New record for foreign investment in Flanders 

In 2022, foreign companies invested 5.26 billion euros in Flanders: a historic record. This was announced by Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon (N-VA) on Monday before his trip to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. There was an influx of 278 new investment projects, accounting for 6,540 additional jobs – also a new record – and 4.7 percent more than in 2021.

Last year saw a whole range of foreign investments in strategic sectors, such as pharmaceuticals and chemicals. For example, Pfizer invested 1.2 billion euros to increase production capacity at its Puurs site. Sanofi, in turn, invested 120 million euros in the construction of a third production line in Beerse. “This contributed to the new investment record,” believes Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), the Flemish agency that attracts and guides foreign investors. The previous record year dates back to 2019 and was at 5.20 billion euros.

In addition, foreign investments capitalising on climate technology and energy transition are also on the rise. For example, the construction of a new hydrogen factory at the port of Antwerp, one of the largest in Europe, by Plug, or the construction of a test centre for wind energy by ZF Wind Power in Lommel. “By 2022, those investments accounted for 1.64 billion euros, 960 additional jobs and 23 projects,” the FIT said.

Innovation remains very important for Flanders anyway: investment in research and development (R&D) remains historically high at 1 in 5 projects and 1 in 4 jobs. Never before has direct employment from R&D – 1,599 jobs – been as high as in 2022, says the FIT. Other important activities for which foreign companies choose Flanders are sales and marketing, logistics and manufacturing. The latter even accounted for one job out of three.

United States

The United States continues to lead the pack as the main investor in Flanders, with a market share of more than 20 percent or 56 projects. They also accounted for the most jobs (2,870 jobs), or more than all the European investments combined.

This is followed by the neighbouring Netherlands (44 projects and a 15.8 percent market share) and France (31 projects and 11.15 percent). The number of projects from the United Kingdom did halve in 2022 from the previous year, to 22. The top five are rounded off by Germany (20 projects). The FIT further notes that companies from Japan and China are returning to prominence after a decline in 2020, during the corona pandemic.

More than half of the foreign investments in Flanders last year were ‘greenfield’ projects, as they are known. Mergers and acquisitions saw a decline, after rising sharply a year earlier. The proportion of expansion projects climbed to 1 in 5 by 2022. More than 6 in 10 jobs from foreign investment came about thanks to expansion.

Innovation

Flemish Minister-President Jan Jambon notes that “the fact that Flanders is a European leader in terms of R&D budgets is paying off. For example, 3.6% of Flanders’ GDP goes to innovation. No EU Member State matches us there.”

FIT’s new CEO, Joy Donné, who is also travelling to Davos on Monday, in turn believes: “The fact that more investments linked to digitalisation, climate and health technology were attracted confirms that our strategy is working.” In several weekend interviews, the top executive did acknowledge that it will be a challenge to maintain strong investment figures. The war in Ukraine and expensive energy in Europe have made companies more cautious and look more towards the US, he said.

Donné also wants the FIT to focus more on cross-border regions and wants to see greater collaboration between the agency’s investment and trade departments. The FIT will also still only go along on a Royal Mission “if it adds value to the Flemish economy,” he said.