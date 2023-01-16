Shimano brings 50 extra jobs to Limburg 

8 january 2023 - Japanese manufacturer of quality bicycle parts Shimano is about to launch a new distribution centre in Tessenderlo. To this end, the company has entered into a partnership with logistics service provider Kuehne+Nagel. The investment is set to create 50 new jobs.

As demand for bicycles has grown, especially electric ones, Shimano wants to be able to supply European customers more quickly. A central distribution centre, located in the heart of Europe, should deliver on that objective. The Japanese have decided to have their gears, brakes, wheels and other parts shipped from Tessenderlo. Shimano angling equipment will also be distributed here. Kuehne+Nagel, which already boasts a major logistics building in West Limburg for e-fulfilment, has been hired for the task, so it is also taking on the distribution for Shimano. The orders to be processed come from factories, bicycle dealers and online customers.

This decision is set to create 50 new jobs. They will be recruited over the course of 2023.