SMEs do not expect their workforce to shrink: “Yet, there are several warning signs” 

Despite difficult conditions, SMEs do not expect their workforce to shrink in the first half of 2023. This is according to the SME Work Barometer. “Yet, there are plenty of warning signs,” says VKW Limburg’s Managing Director Ruben Lemmens.

The energy crisis, high labour costs and expensive raw materials will once again overshadow the economy next year. Yet, eight in ten small and medium-sized businesses do not expect any redundancies in the first half of the year. Labour market shortages remain the biggest challenge for SMEs.

These remarkable observations are contained in the semi-annual SME Work Barometer of HR services company Acerta and employers’ organisations ETION and VKW Limburg. The survey, which was conducted in November, involved 488 Belgian SMEs (companies up to 100 employees), 12.5% of which were located in Limburg.

No pessimism

Despite the turbulent economic situation, Belgium’s SMEs do not have an overly pessimistic outlook when it comes to their workforce. For example, 83% (90% a year ago) of Belgian SMEs expect their workforce in the next six months to be as large as it is today, if not larger. Just 17% of SMEs expect to lay off people. Similar figures are found in Limburg. A clear majority of 79% of Limburg SMEs do not expect jobs to disappear in the first half of 2023 (91% a year ago).

As such, they conclude that the situation is still as positive as it was in the summer of 2022. “The figures illustrate that despite all the difficulties, there are still many bold entrepreneurs who continue to invest in employment,” believes Ruben Lemmens of VKW Limburg.

No job growth

Yet, there is an unsettling evolution. In November 2021, 32% of Belgian SME employers assumed their workforce would grow. Today, this percentage has dropped to 21%.

Even in Limburg, the percentage of SMEs seeing their workforce grow has faced a sharp decline. A year ago, 38% of SMEs assumed staffing levels would increase. Today, it is just 25%.

Just over half of Limburg SMEs see no change in their workforce in the next six months. However, one in five SMEs (21%) expect to have to lay off employees in the first half of 2023. Last November, the figure was only 9%. “The number of companies managing with fewer people is increasing,” says Ruben Lemmens.

As was the case at the end of last year, labour market shortages are a problem for SMEs today. Finding the right people and keeping them on board is still top priority. Still, employers are more cautious than ever. To fill their vacancies, they are considering the use of flexible workers. “To boost activity levels, however, we call for a real labour deal,” concludes Lemmens, who argues in favour of structural measures.