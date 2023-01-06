Vandersanden awarded HBvL climate prize – the search for a facing brick that is kind to the planet 

The Climate Award issued by the Belgian newspaper, Het Belang van Limburg, goes this year to the Limburg-based brick manufacturer Vandersanden. Receiving this accolade is a well-deserved reward for the family-run business and recognises its efforts spanning a period of over 15 years in the area of sustainability.

The Limburg Climate Award is presented by Het Belang van Limburg in connection with the annual election of ‘Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year’ to a Limburg company that has achieved an exceptional track record in the field of sustainability. Last year, the first award went to the study and consultancy firm Encon, but this year, it goes to the Bilzen-based family-owned brick manufacturer Vandersanden. Vandersanden has also won the Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year award in the past.

The Climate Award 2022 is presented by Het Belang van Limburg in cooperation with the Belgian Alliance for Climate Action/The Shift. Vandersanden Steenfabrieken was selected on the basis of several elements. On the one hand, Vandersanden has been focusing on renewable energy for more than fifteen years, by means of cogeneration, solar panels and by generating wind energy using its own wind turbine at its site in Dilsen-Stokkem.

However, the company is not only reducing its carbon footprint in terms of energy efficiency, but it is also on a quest to develop innovative products that emit less CO2 during production, such as brick strips and narrow bricks. Right now, it is even building a plant for the production of CO2-negative facing bricks manufactured using residual flows from the steel industry. Last but not least, Vandersanden is also developing numerous initiatives in the area of waste prevention.

Together to Zero

In recent decades, Vandersanden has expanded and has become the largest family-owned brickmaker in Europe, while at the same time developing significant social awareness. This is immediately noticeable in the entrance hall of its headquarters in Bilzen. On the wall hangs a large sign that reads ‘Together to Zero, our promise for the future’. “Together with our partners, we have committed to becoming completely carbon neutral by the year 2050,” said the company’s CEO, Rudi Peeters. “By making this pledge, which has also been signed by our partners, we have committed ourselves to continue making our processes, products, production methods and factories more sustainable.”

Focusing on sustainability is nothing new at Vandersanden. Over the past decade and a half, the company has invested heavily in renewable energy, including cogeneration, solar panels and its own wind turbine at its site in Lanklaar (Dilsen-Stokkem). “The wind turbine, which was installed in the spring and will be officially commissioned this week, produces 10,000 MWh of green energy each year,” explained Rudi Peeters. “That is comparable to the average electricity consumption of 2,000 households. Half of that energy is used for Vandersanden’s operations in Lanklaar and the rest is fed back into the grid.” The company is also investing in energy-efficient kilns, including a kiln that uses 25 percent less energy that it installed in Tolkamer in the Netherlands.

Its own wind turbine that generates 10,000 MWh of green power per year. — © rr

Sustainable products

A brick is an energy-intensive product, as a lot of energy is consumed during production. For Vandersanden, this was the impetus to develop new and energy-efficient products. “One of the ways we are now doing that is by bringing a new type of narrow facing brick onto the market,” said Rudi Peeters. “Traditionally, we work with bricks that are 10 centimetres thick. On the other hand, a brick that is only 7 centimetres thick has equally good properties, but needs 20 to 25 percent less raw materials to produce and therefore less energy as well.”

The narrow brick (left): less energy and less material. — © RR

Vandersanden is already producing the narrow brick, but plans to expand production to all of its plants. Until now, it has been difficult for the narrow brick to gain acceptance within a traditionally conservative sector, but the energy crisis may have created a more receptive climate for the product.

Perhaps the most important innovation will be a new facing brick developed by Vandersanden that stores CO2 instead of emitting it. Vandersanden has developed a technology in which CO2 is added to blast furnace slag originating from the stainless steel producer Aperam and is processed by the Genk-based company Orbix into the recycling product carbinox. At the moment, Vandersanden is building a production line capable of manufacturing 22 million CO2-negative facing bricks consisting of 80 percent circular raw materials.

Waste avoidance

At Vandersanden, sustainability also means avoiding waste. “To that end, our conventional packaging will be replaced with plastic sleeves and shrink wrap made of at least 30 percent recyclate,” said Nathali Donatz, Marketing Director at Vandersanden. “Over time, that percentage may even increase to 50 percent. In addition to using recycled materials, less ink will be used for printing on the packaging.” What is more, Vandersanden also recently launched a collection service for disposable wooden pallets in cooperation with 2Return. The company is also taking steps to bring about the greening of its vehicle fleet.

Vandersanden Steenfabrieken has a total of ten branches, including three in Belgium. The company has 800 employees, 350 of whom work at its sites in Belgium. Last year Vandersanden recorded sales of 250 million euros and this year, sales are estimated at 270 million euros.