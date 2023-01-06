Nelissen Steenfabrieken is Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year: “This gives me the courage to move forward”

The three CEOs of Nelissen Steenfabrieken, Carlos Jorissen, Burt Nelissen and Joeri Gevers proudly raise the trophy in the air, under the approving eye of Flemish minister Jo Brouns and jury chairman Piet Pauwels. — © Luc Daelemans

The decision has been made. The family business Nelissen Steenfabrieken may pin on the title of ‘Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year’. The brickmaker from Kesselt (Lanaken) made it to the finals against Tribù and Umami Group.

This was announced on Wednesday evening by Flemish Minister for the Economy Jo Brouns (cd&v) at the official residence of Governor Jos Lantmeeters in Hasselt. The award was created by Het Belang van Limburg and Made in Limburg to put forward companies that score highly in various essential business areas as role models. The deciding factor is the impact the company generates for the province of Limburg. In the interest of the locals, therefore.

The jury did not have an easy time designating one of the three as ‘primus inter pares’. It was a choice between Nelissen’s bold and courageous investment plan, Umami Group’s high (social) impact and Tribù’s world orientation.

Praise

Tom and Koen De Cock. — © Tribù

For example, the jury was full of praise for brothers Koen and Tom De Cock from Tribù, more specifically for the way in which the Limburg-based company more than holds its own worldwide in the luxury segment of outdoor furniture, successfully competing against the major Italian brands.

Thorn

They were also singing the praises of CEO Marleen Flemings and General Manager Hans Desmet of Umami Group for the way they managed to build the company into a successful full-service meal production and catering business, following a difficult period. A particular thorn in the side of international groups such as Sodexo and Compass.

Hans Desmet and Marleen Flemings. — © RR

But after a spirited discussion, the entire jury agreed on Nelissen Steenfabrieken as the winner. The Lanaken-based company had also made it to the finals of the Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year in 2021, but then had to give way to Tectum. That same year, Nelissen Steenfabriek did manage to win VKW’s Ambiorix Prize.

Jury

“Particularly fascinating discussion this year,” said Piet Pauwels, Jury Chairman and Dean of Business Studies at UHasselt. “Rarely experienced a judging that turned out to be so exciting,” commented juror Wouter Torfs, outgoing CEO of Schoenen Torfs. “In particular, the pitch by the business leaders themselves added some special value to the judging process,” according to Thomas Leysen, President of Mediahuis.

The jury — © Karel Hemerijckx

“It proves how strong entrepreneurship in Limburg is,” added Françoise Chombar, President of Melexis. “Three captains of industry who are outstanding in many areas,” thought David Derhaeg, a partner in Accountancy at Deloitte Belgium. “And that’s in these nonetheless difficult times,” Sonja Willems, President of FIT, rightly noted. “Personally, I am very pleased with the choice of Nelissen,” was what Martine Reynaers, President of Reynaers Aluminium, had to say. “Especially good for Limburg – three such well-matched candidates,” concluded Robert Ceuppens, Director of Concentra.

Mega investment

Nelissen headquarters in Lanklaar. — © Serge Minten

In particular, the investment plan of (at least) 100 million euros the company is facing was what won over the jury. This plan should get the company ready to say goodbye to natural gas as an energy source by 2027 (or a few years later), and switch to hydrogen extracted in a climate-neutral way. Although there may be a few kinks in the cable. After all, Nelissen depends on a yet-to-be-constructed pipeline to supply hydrogen. But the trio of CEOs at Nelissen Steenfabrieken are making the case that it will happen.

Local

Nelissen’s investment plan includes the construction of a brand-new factory with ovens capable of running on hydrogen, with heat recovery for the drying ovens and several projects for generating its own green power. Other strengths of Nelissen are its local establishment as a family business, with local employees, local partners and local raw materials (its own clay). “I am convinced that Nelissen can create a great deal of added value for Limburg this way,” was how juror Luc Delagaye, President of Agfa Offset Solutions and Chairman of essencia Flanders, described the jury’s final choice.

Joeri Gevers, Carlos Jorissen and Burt Nelissen. — © RR

Proud

In any case, the CEOs and three cousins Burt Nelissen, Joeri Gevers and Carlos Jorissen accepted the eighth title of “Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year” with pride, and with a bit of welling up. “We didn’t expect this. After all, the other two candidates were also very strong. We thought we wouldn’t quite make it once again,” responded Carlos Jorissen. “But still very proud,” added Joeri Gevers. “It just goes to show how guts, vision and gusto are rewarded.” Burt Nelissen also greatly appreciates the award. “This gives me the courage to move forward.”

Commenting after the announcement, Koen De Cock from Tribù looks back especially on the great process in the election of Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year. “They were all great companies. It was quite an honour to be there. And maybe we’ll do better next time.”

Umami’s Marleen Flemings is also satisfied. “Glad we could be there in the company of two excellent companies. Moreover, it’s notable that the three laureates are located not so far from one another. That means the entrepreneurial soil there is fertile.”

Frans and Jan Baert accept the Lifetime Achievement Award for their mother the late Tony Baert. — © Luc Daelemans

Other awards

Earlier, Pieter Coppens of Optiflux had also been honoured as Starter of the Year and Rudi Peeters of Vandersanden for the Limburg Climate Award. The late Baroness Tony Baert from Concentra was posthumously crowned with a Lifetime Achievement Award. This was hugely emotional for her sons Frans and Jan Baert, who received the award.

Limburg Start-Up of the Year – Optiflux: “This gives us a huge boost”

This year’s award for Limburg Start-Up of the Year goes to Optiflux, based at the Greenville campus in Houthalen-Helchteren. “The award is a reward for the strides we have made over the past year,” said company directors Niels Bessemans and Pieter Coppens. “This gives us a huge boost. The awareness resulting from the election will also help us in our search for employees.”

The election of the Limburg Start-Up of the Year is an initiative from Limburg StartUp, the LRM start-up community. Optiflux won it after some exciting deliberations by Blooloc, Raw Stadia and Deltaray. “Each and every one of them wonderful companies. That makes the election extra special,” Niels Bessemans believes.

The Limburg Start-Up of the Year. From left to right, Governor Jos Lantmeeters, Pieter Coppens (Optiflux), Marc Beenders (LSU) and Professor Pieter Vandekerkhof (UHasselt) — © Luc Daelemans

Limburg Climate Award – Vandersanden: “Award for years of work”

After energy consulting company Encon won the first climate award last year, this year it is the turn of family-owned facing brick manufacturer Vandersanden Steenfabrieken. The prize, awarded by Het Belang van Limburg in collaboration with the Belgian Alliance for Climate Action, rewards Vandersanden because the company is not only looking for climate-friendly production methods, but also for climate-friendly products.

“The award is the culmination of a journey that began 15 years ago and was inspired by Jean-Pierre Wuytack and Guy Wauters, CEO and CFO respectively,” said current CEO Rudi Peeters. “It is a privilege to be able to continue that policy. Moreover, it is an award we were given without having to submit our candidacy.”