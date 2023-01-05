Baroness Tony Baert posthumously receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year

Hasselt - This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award in the context of the Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year goes posthumously to Baroness Tony Baert. This remarkable lady who was an integral part of the newspaper’s management team for some 70 years died on 13 April.

On Wednesday, the Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year will be announced for the eighth time. The prestigious award is an initiative of Het Belang van Limburg and Made in Limburg. Flemish Minister for the Economy Jo Brouns (cd&v) will announce the winner on Wednesday evening at the Governor’s residence.

The Lifetime Achievement Award, an award for a lifetime entrepreneurial career, will also be presented then. It will be awarded to Baroness Tony Baert. According to the jury, there are several good reasons for this. “Baroness Baert has built Het Belang Van Limburg from a traditional Catholic daily newspaper into an independent and unaffiliated newspaper impacting the hearts of Limburg society,” it reads. “She was visionary in terms of modernisation which she always embraced with a strong sense of timing. As a business owner, she was always very concerned with the welfare and well-being of all employees. Finally, she has ensured the future of the newspaper by partnering with Mediahuis yet guaranteeing the paper’s own identity.”

Team

Tony Baert, born in Bree as Tony Martens, died on 13 April at the age of 93. She was the granddaughter of Nicolaas Theelen, the man who first published Het Algemeen Belang der provincie Limburg, the forerunner of Het Belang van Limburg, on 6 December 1879. Together with her husband Jan Baert, she ran the newspaper from 1953 onwards. “She would certainly love this recognition,” says her son Frans Baert. “She felt at more at home in the entrepreneurial world than anywhere else. Such an award ceremony is something she would have enjoyed going to.”

Baroness Tony Baert and her husband Jan Baert. “This award is a recognition for both of them,” says their son Jan. “Without father, mother could not have done it and vice versa.” — © rr

Her sons Frans and Jan Baert emphasise that their father’s role should not be underestimated either. “They were a team,” says Frans Baert. “He was the dynamic business manager; she was more concerned with the aesthetic side and the image of the newspaper. After our father’s death in 1986, mother’s duties were necessarily expanded and she reinvented herself as an entrepreneur.” “This award is recognition for both of them,” adds Jan Baert. “Without father, mother could not have achieved all this and vice versa.”

First colour photo

Chief editors who worked with her describe Tony Baert as someone who was very committed to her newspaper, her staff and her readers. At important moments like an election day or 9/11, she would reach for the phone to hear how things were going in the newsroom. At the same time, she valued journalistic independence and never interfered with the newspaper’s content. For her, Het Belang van Limburg had to be the king of the region, yet at the same time take a broad view of the world.

“She had a very good sense for what was important to people,” says Frans Baert. “In addition, she was extremely inquisitive. Even at the end of her life, she still wanted to go to the place where Jürgen Conings (the missing soldier who took his own life, Ed.) was found. Because she wanted to see it with her own eyes. She was also fascinated by new technologies and new media.”

Visit of King Baudouin to Het Belang van Limburg on June 10, 1983 together with Jan Baert and Tony Baert. — © rr

In terms of technological advances, Tony Baert and her husband were trendsetters. In 1973, for example, Het Belang van Limburg printed the first colour photo in a Belgian newspaper thanks to an innovative printing process. “The printing press they bought for that four-color printing was a financial risk. It was a big gamble, because it made them one of the first in Europe,” says Jan Baert. But failure was never an option. “If a new printing press showed teething problems, our parents - us included! - would sit in the pressroom at night to make sure there would be a newspaper the following day,” says Frans Baert. The fact that the paper appeared every day despite everything made her proud.

Merger

In 2004, Tony Baert received the title of baroness. She was also the first woman to be honoured with a medal of honour from the province of Limburg. Her last major achievement was the merger of the media companies Concentra, the group behind Het Belang van Limburg, and Corelio into Mediahuis. Her role was critical to the success of the merger. Her children Frans, Jan, Peter and Sylvie are still involved with Het Belang van Limburg.

The fact that Het Belang van Limburg was not just her job is obvious from a statement Tony Baert herself made in 2009. “Should you ask me what Het Belang van Limburg means to me personally, I can be very brief: my life. Everything. The past, my husband, my family, really my whole life.”