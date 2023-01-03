Third nominee for Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year: Umami Group is wherever you eat

What started out in 1983 as catering company Horeservi has since grown into the integrated group Umami in Genk. Today, Marleen Flemings’ company delivers the equivalent of 70,000 good quality, healthy meals a day. And you don’t have to worry about a thing.

The company Horeservi was founded nearly 40 years ago by Herman Schepers and quickly became a household name with its in-house catering service for numerous companies, care centres and other organisations. Horeservi was split into two companies in 1997: Umami Catering for the services and delivery of meals, Deliva for their central production. A difference of opinions on future strategy with CEO Marleen Flemings, now co-owner, caused the founder to transfer his shares to the latter in 2017. Hans Desmet has now also been brought onto the board as general manager, creating a duo at the top of the company with Marleen Flemings. The name of the group was changed to Umami, after the sixth taste, besides sweet, sour, salty, bitter and that of carbohydrates.

Synergy

Umami’s tandem. — © RR

Today, Umami is an integrated group with three branches: the service company Umami Catering, which operates kitchens at clients’ premises; the production centre and logistics platform Deliva in Genk; and the young company Clean Minds, which provides technical assistance (maintenance and repair of equipment, installation and refurbishment of kitchens). “We ensure that our clients - companies and organisations - can focus 100% on their core business. Anything to do with meals; that’s our job. We are where you eat. In this regard, we take care of all our customers’ needs, even if their own kitchen needs to be redesigned,” says Marleen Flemings.

Growth

This new strategy certainly hasn’t done the Umami group any harm. The combined turnover of the three companies (unconsolidated) increased from 63.7 million euros in 2020 to (expected) 111 million euros in 2022. “We have thus managed to crawl out of a deep dip. Ten years ago, Deliva was in intensive care. Today we are once again alive and kicking and financially healthy,” says Hans Desmet.

© RR

The group currently employs over 500 people (FTE), spread across 18 nationalities from 45 countries of birth. “A very diverse group, indeed,” Desmet says. “Where in the past we insisted on learning the Dutch language as a common language of communication, we are now turning to innovative translation technology and apps.”

Vacuum

Umami’s great strengths are its focus on fresh, great quality, impeccable service, and its self-developed and totally food-safe vacuum technology (up to 28 days ultra-fresh shelf life if unopened, with no additives or preservatives). In doing so, Umami has been able to establish itself as a disruptor in relation to major international groups such as Sodexo and Compass. “Traditional day shifts have given way to 24/7 offerings, and traditional dishes to lactose-free, gluten-free, vegetarian and even Halal alternatives. Flexibility is more important than ever. It is not only the taste of the food that has to be top-notch; the choices, presentation, service and decoration of the restaurants must be outstanding too,” Marleen Flemings points out. “That’s where we are pioneers; that’s where we make a difference. We stay away from commercial catering as much as possible.”

© RR

Tomorrowland

The 70,000 meals are delivered daily and, if desired, finished and served at numerous daycare centres, the Ministry of Defence, UHasselt, imec, and a host of other governments and companies. Deliva also supplies its meal components to several retail chains, and Umami supplies its highly diverse meals to mass events such as Tomorrowland.

Sustainable

© RR

“Thanks to our vacuum technology, we can minimise food waste. As long as a packaged meal has not been opened, it can be used later. Our logistics platform also takes all foils and trays back, so they can be 100% recycled,” says Hans Desmet. “These are processed by our buyers into fleece blankets or crates, for example.” The Umami group also has its own water treatment plant and is battling high energy prices by covering its roof with solar panels.

Third nominee

Umami Group is the most recent nomination for the title “Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year”. Previously, Nelissen Steenfabrieken and Tribù were also nominated. The final winner will be announced Wednesday evening by Flemish Minister of Economy, Jo Brouns (cd&v).