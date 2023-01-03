Tribù, the Limburg-based SME very much at home with the rich and famous

The producer of exclusive outdoor furniture Tribù has emerged as an international leader in its field. Next year Tribù will be opening its first own store in Los Angeles and today, it is the second laureate for the Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year award.

Tribù has enjoyed a remarkable growth path in the past few years. As recently as 2013, the company’s balance sheet closed with sales of EUR 12.7 million, but since then things have moved quickly. In 2019, it rounded the EUR 30 million mark for the first time and last year’s turnover reached record levels of EUR 51 million. This places Tribù among the top three worldwide in its sector and makes it one of Limburg’s fastest growers.

In the coming years, the specialist in exclusive outdoor furniture plans to build on this momentum. “But we don’t aspire to 200 million in sales,” says CEO Koen De Cock, who has led the company with his brother Tom since 2013. “A turnover of EUR 80 to 90 million within five years seems like a nice goal to me.” Still, Koen De Cock is not averse to acquisitions if the opportunity should arise. The company employs about 110 people worldwide.

Garden Furniture

Tribù can trace its origins back to 1966, when Henri De Cock started a small business importing and distributing garden furniture. In 1987, his son Lode took over the helm and immediately started to make drastic changes. From then on, the company specialised in designing and selling outdoor furniture in the more expensive bracket. “That was revolutionary back then,” Koen De Cock said about it earlier in this newspaper. “Garden furniture at that time was mainly available in tacky plastic or in traditional teak.” A major breakthrough followed in 1992 thanks to collaboration with designer Wim Segers.

© Tribù

Today, Tribù collaborates with leading designers, including Monica Armani, Studio Segers and Yabu Pushelberg. “For people who appreciate quality and discreet luxury, Tribù garden furniture is as natural as wearing a watch by Patek Philippe or a bag by Hermès,” says Koen De Cock. Top international hotels are lining up to purchase Limburg outdoor furniture. That furniture is produced by suppliers with whom Tribù has enjoyed long-standing relationships. Like Tribù, they are family businesses.

Mainly exports

The list of references is as long as it is impressive. Multiple-star hotels, such as the Dolder Grand in Zurich, the Park Hyatt in Marrakech and the Paracas Hotel in Peru feature Tribù furniture, as well as the headquarters of luxury brands, such as Bulgari and Dior. Equally long, but as impressive, is the list of customers who don’t want this to be known. Discretion is important in this industry. “Most of our customers are abroad. As much as 86% of our sales are exports,” clarifies Koen De Cock, who assumes that the market for exclusive outdoor furniture will continue to grow in the coming years. Our customers are in all parts of the world, from Sydney and Los Angeles and from Toronto to Santiago. “There are more and more people who can afford luxury, just look at the growing class of rich people in China.”

The rich and famous are also a familiar sight at Tribù. Television personality Kim Kardashian and actor Brad Pitt have bought Tribù furniture, while for model and actress Molly Sims, a six-metre-long custom table was designed. In recent years, Tribù has also increasingly focused on the luxury private yacht market. After all, these are wealthy customers who accept only the highest quality.

Het Four Seasons in Portugal. — © Tribù

Coronavirus

Growth in recent years was propped up in part by the coronavirus crisis, which prompted Tribù’s customers to pay more attention to the outdoors on the principle that ‘outside is the new inside’. To accommodate growth, Tribù invested EUR 2 million last year in increasing production capacity. More and more attention is being paid to sustainability and circular production.

In the process, Tribù is also spreading its wings in the rest of the world. A subsidiary was established in the US with its own cushion production and warehouse, while concept stores were opened in Beijing and Tel Aviv. A first store of its own will follow next year on Beverly Boulevard in West Hollywood in Los Angeles. ‘’With a showroom in one of the places with the highest concentration of millionaires in the world, we can put ourselves even more on the map,’’ says Koen De Cock.

Despite growth, Tribù aims to remain an agile and dynamic company. “We see ourselves as a dolphin, not a whale,” says Koen De Cock. “This makes us flexible and able to respond quickly to changes in the market, such as the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine and disruptions in the logistics chain.”