The first nominee: bold investment plan of over 100 million euros at Nelissen Steenfabrieken

Nelissen Steenfabrieken in Lanaken is preparing for a sustainable future with a bold investment plan of at least 100 million euros. If all goes well, a new factory for bricks with ovens running on hydrogen will be created on an adjacent plot of land in Kesselt around 2027. This should provide 75 additional jobs.

These details were revealed by the triumvirate from Nelissen Steenfabrieken - co-CEOs and cousins Burt Nelissen, Carlos Jorissen and Joeri Gevers - during the company’s presentation to the “Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year” jury. A new spatial implementation plan should allow the construction of a brand-new plant with hydrogen-fuelled furnaces on an adjacent piece of land. To supply hydrogen, Nelissen is relying on a connection to the planned pipeline system that grid operator Fluxys is providing nearby. “Both the federal government and Fluxys have already assured us that the pipeline from Zeebrugge will be installed by 2030,” says Burt Nelissen.

Green power

On the additional site, there are also plans to build plants to supply the company with its own green electricity. “The site layout is unique and allows the company to blend into its surroundings, so to speak,” says Carlos Jorissen. “The new plant will also provide heat recovery for the drying ovens, and new technology will allow us to manufacture the so-called brick strips - very popular in construction today - in a completely sustainable way.”

Additional jobs

This substantial investment will not only enable Nelissen Steenfabrieken to say goodbye to natural gas as a fuel and later operate on a completely CO2-neutral basis, but will also provide 75 additional jobs in Kesselt, the Lanaken borough where Nelissen Steenfabrieken has now been operating for 101 years. “The investment was originally estimated at 100 million euros. But given the current price increases in construction, it will probably cost a lot more,” says Joeri Gevers. If all goes according to plan, the new plant should be operational by 2027 at the earliest.

Hip and trendy

The new office building. — © Serge Minten

It’s no secret; since the fourth generation of the family business took the helm in 2014, the company has managed to shake off the image of a stable but rather old-fashioned business. “Our intention was to turn that image toward a hip and trendy company with international appeal,” says Burt Nelissen. “Since then, we’ve also grown faster than expected. We already sell in more than 50 countries and want to focus even more on exports. That will take sales to an estimated 65 million euros by 2023.” In 2021, it was 55 million euros.

Local anchor

Stones by Nelissen for Quartier Bleu. — © RR

However international Nelissen Steenfabrieken operates, it still likes to profile itself as a locally anchored, Limburg-based company. “We work with local people. In the past, virtually every resident of Kesselt worked for us. Now our employees come from all over Limburg and the surrounding areas. We work with local partners and local raw materials; in other words, our own clay,” Carlos Jorissen explains.

The three CEOs represent the two branches of the family business. “And this is done with transparency and smooth cooperation. The roles of the three CEOs are very clearly defined,” Carlos Jorissen stresses. “The family values are contained in a family charter as well as a family compass, which sets out the future direction of the company. This is monitored not only by the board of directors, but also by the family forum.”

Family business

“We are now preparing the fifth generation to take the helm after us,” says Joeri Gevers. “The families have also decided to keep a large majority of the shares in family hands in the future. As such, we want to demonstrate that we will do everything we can to guard the life’s work of our predecessors.”

Landmark

Interior view of the new office building. — © RR

The icing on the cake of the transformation policy of Nelissen’s triumvirate is undoubtedly the new office building that was inaugurated in 2019. Lanaken’s latest landmark symbolises a breath of fresh air at the company. “We want our people to be happy at work because, without them, we can’t achieve anything,” says Burt Nelissen. “In the entrance hall of the new office, you will therefore find pictures of all 200 employees. We like to involve them through workshops and working groups, and provide training and coaching so they can develop themselves. That may be why we always fill our vacancies, sooner or later.”

In 2021, Nelissen Steenfabrieken was also a laureate of the ‘Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year’.