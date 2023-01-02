Who will be the eighth Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year?

We will find out on Wednesday 7 December, when it will be announced who will be crowned the eighth ‘Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year’ at the governor’s residence in Hasselt. It is Flemish Minister for the Economy Jo Brouns (cd&v) who has the honours of announcing the winner.

Meanwhile, the ‘Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year’ title - an initiative of Het Belang van Limburg and Made in Limburg - has become one of the most prestigious awards that elevates a Limburg company to the status of a top company. What once sprang from the laments of SALK, the Limburg Action Plan following the closure of Ford Genk, is now widely recognised as one of the most prestigious awards, alongside VKW’s Ambiorix Prize and Voka Limburg’s Herman Dessers Entrepreneur Award. In addition to excellence in various business fields, the ‘Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year’ also considers which company contributes the most to the province’s well-being and prosperity. In the interest of the locals, therefore.

From longlist to shortlist

Before arriving at a decision, David Derhaeg and Hannes Poelmans of Deloitte crunched a lot of numbers of thousands of Limburg companies from 2018 to 2021. Those who grew substantially in terms of added value, sales, exports, productivity and personnel during that period, while not losing sight of profitability, made the cut.

The resulting longlist will then be scrutinised by a team led by Jury Chairman Piet Pauwels, Dean of Business Studies at UHasselt, the Deloitte experts and the economics journalists of Het Belang van Limburg/Made in Limburg. They will select a shortlist for the jury, who will have to deliver the final verdict. This year, three finalists were extracted from the longlist.

Visit

Before the jury considers the shortlist, the prospective winners will each receive a visit from Deloitte’s masterminds. They will, In particular, check whether the company also scores well in terms of sustainability, diversity and corporate governance. Moreover, they will examine whether the company in question can continue its excellent results of recent years in the current year 2022.

The jury

The jury is made up of a number of heavyweights in the Flemish economic fabric. In addition to Jury Chairman, Piet Pauwels (UHasselt), they are:

➜ Françoise Chombar, co-owner and former CEO of listed technology company Melexis

➜ Wouter Torfs, outgoing CEO of Schoenen Torfs and President of the group Centres for General Welfare (CAW)

➜ Thomas Leysen, Chairman of Mediahuis and former Chairman of KBC Group, Director of numerous companies

➜ Martine Reynaers, former CEO and now President of Reynaers Aluminium and Director in numerous companies

➜ Sonja Willems, President of Flanders Investment and Trade (FIT), who boasts a rich career at Janssen Pharmaceutica and Johnson & Johnson

➜ Robert Ceuppens, Director of Concentra, Vice-Chairman of Mediahuis and Director in numerous other companies

➜ David Derhaeg, partner Accountancy at Deloitte Belgium

➜ Luc Delagaye, President of offset solutions at Agfa and President of essencia Vlaanderen.

Pitch

The judges have now done the necessary work and designated the winner. In addition to the numbers, they based this on the pitch the three candidates gave. The discussion afterwards was lively, but the judges all agreed on one thing: they are all three strong candidates again this year.

The three laureates will be introduced to you at great length in the coming days in Het Belang van Limburg and Made in Limburg. On Wednesday 7 December, the winner and eighth ‘Limburg Entrepreneur of the Year’ will be announced, and the Limburg Starter of the Year, the winner of the Limburg Climate Award and the winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award will also be honoured. You can also learn all about this here.

Previous winners

2015: Cor van Otterloo, Punch Powertrain

2016: Noël Essers, H.Essers

2017: André Knaepen, Cegeka

2018: Jean-Pierre Wuytrack, Vandersanden Brickworks

2019: Françoise Chombar, Melexis

2020: Joris Brams, Konings

2021: Jean Biesmans, Tectum