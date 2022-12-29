Quest for familial successor begins as early as school days

The Limburg employer organisations VKW and Jong VKW have started a new working group for young, potential successors of family businesses. And that has worked. An initial information evening for student sons and daughters from a herd of entrepreneurs immediately drew 75 attendees.

With ‘NextGen Thursdays’ in 2021, Jong VKW and VKW had already started the new network for young sons and daughters from family businesses – young people who are just considering entering business. The little club already has 30 members. Five times a year, they come together on a Thursday evening to exchange experiences and build up a network with young entrepreneurs and experts.

Tracking down

© RR

“But it is of course important for such a network to identify the right profiles in good time and get them in,” says Gert Schreurs of VKW Limburg. “That’s why we joined forces with the UCLL to inform students about this initiative and get them involved. Within entrepreneurial families, sooner or later the topic of transferring family businesses comes up at home with the children. Usually at the kitchen table. What is important here is that the young generation reflect on it and can meet other young people struggling with similar questions.”

Specifically, UCLL and VKW organised an information evening for students (and their parents) on Monday. That brought in no fewer than 75 sign-ups. And 10 new members for the NextGen Thursdays working group. Within the professional bachelor programme ‘SME & Entrepreneurship’ in particular, there appears to be a great deal of interest in this community. “A success,” is how both VKW and UCLL see it.