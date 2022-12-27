More than million users for mynexuzhealth

The patient platform mynexuzhealth from Limburg IT company Cegeka has just received its millionth user. This makes Mynexuzhealth, which gives patients access to their medical records, the most widely used patient platform in Belgium.

The company nexuzhealth was founded in 2016 by UZ Leuven and Limburg IT giant Cegeka. In recent years, it has become the Flemish market leader in the development, implementation and management of centralised care platforms for citizens, medical professionals and care teams.

Through the app mynexuzhealth, patients have one-click access to their medical records at any of the 38 affiliated hospitals and healthcare facilities. The patient can access records, appointments, bills, images and personal information. It allows patients to consult all of their medical records online.

Care process

Gertie Delande, CEO of nexuzhealth. — © RR

As of 1 December, there were 1,037,468 users. “With the mynexuzhealth app, we want to involve patients as much as possible in the care process: before, during and after a hospitalisation or consultation with a doctor. We therefore remain constantly committed to improving the digital experience for patients,” said Gertie Delande, CEO of nexuzhealth.

With the app, nexuzhealth is responding to the patient’s demand for centralised access to their medical records at any time in a user-friendly and efficient manner. Patients today are also much more empowered than in the past. “This control is often reassuring for many patients,” Delande said. “For example, the patient can check whether they have contracted COVID-19 by looking up the result digitally or gain a better understanding of blood results, although it remains important to consult the treating physician for precise interpretation of the results.”