Managing director at Trixxo: “We want to live a hundred years, and turn over a billion euros”

Hoeselt - Trixxo, the temping and domestic help agency founded and owned by Luc Jeurissen, is determined to continue its strong growth from the past few years. A turnover of one billion euros is on the cards for the coming years. “And we also want to celebrate our 100th anniversary one day,” says Jeurissen.

Dominiek Claes

In 1988, Luc Jeurissen (57) began with his nickel-coating company MVT in Houthalen-Helchteren. In May 2005, he was among the pioneers who set up Trixxo in Hoeselt, the service cheques company and ironing service. The temping division, Trixxo Jobs, was added a few years later, in 2008.

Today, the Trixxo group is one of the bigger businesses in Limburg in terms of turnover. The year 2022 will soon close with a turnover of around 360 million euros (of which 195 million in the temping division Trixxo Jobs). That’s times twelve in the space of ten years. Trixxo currently employs 525 people in Belgium and the Netherlands, and sends over 10,000 domestic helpers and more than 5,000 temps out to work each day. Today, the group has 146 branches in Belgium and 22 in the Netherlands. “In the coming years, we are planning a large takeover in Germany,” adds Luc Jeurissen.

Ambition

The growth ambitions ahead are also significant. Since the last strategic weekend with the management committee, the 2023 target for the service group Trixxo has been established at over 500 million euros. Big steps are still expected, especially in the Netherlands – with takeovers in particular. And by 2025, the turnover should be on target for 800 million. “Then, the million mark will be in view,” assures Jeurissen. Half of this should come from the Trixxo Jobs division. “Within a relatively short time, we have been able to acquire a position among the top-ten temping agencies in Belgium. Growth is both our DNA and our life insurance. As a group, we must grow strongly in order to survive in this highly competitive world.”

Volleyball and handball

Are there synergies between the two very individual divisions? “Not at first sight,” says Jeurissen. “Compare it with volleyball and handball: two entirely different sports domains. Yet, the synergies are there. Our ten thousand domestic helpers all have a brother, sister, son, daughter, aunt or uncle that we can check out for a particular temping job. And it works. This provides us with a very special pond in which to fish.”

CEO

Recently, the service group Trixxo hit the headlines when Jeroen Poesen, former base commander at Kleine Brogel, was hired as the new group CEO, but left very shortly afterwards. This meant that Luc Jeurissen took charge of the group again. Moreover, CEO of the Trixxo Jobs division, Frank Vliegen has also found a new challenge at Paul Kerkhofs’ APK group. “It’s true that we need a highly specific profile as CEO to lead the Trixxo group,” appreciates Jeurissen. “Using a separate strategy, we are also keeping our eyes open for a possible candidate.”

Family business

Luc Jeurissen is determined to keep the Trixxo group – with its two separate divisions – in family hands. “We want the company to live a hundred years. We talk about that a lot with our three children. The nickel-coating company MVT is already in the care of son Thomas (29). He is also now working two days a week in the Netherlands to spread the word about Trixxo. The long-term vision of a family business is so valuable. That’s why I’m a such a fan of West Flanders, where family business has been in the blood for many generations and the business capital is secured in the family. We have also never issued dividends. That money is used to fuel growth.”

Challenges

The biggest challenges for the coming years? “There are two,” says Jeurissen. “The first is getting the right people on board, and keeping them. We currently have no less than seventy vacancies. The second is to stay true to our family values as a large company. You can only do that if you are personally in the driving seat.”

WPC

The Trixxo group headquarters only recently moved from Groenstraat in Hoeselt to the nearby business centre in Industrielaan, the former World Pigeon Center (WPC), which was acquired eight months ago. “In fact, it’s already becoming too small,” realises Jeurissen. “A sign of our fast and continued growth. Fortunately, two tenants are moving out shortly, so we will have some more space again.”