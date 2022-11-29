Rosaline Wijnen and Jo Nelissen (ABN): “Hospitals are great business for us”

From Africa to America, you will soon find cleanrooms from the Bilzen-based company ABN. Rosaline Wijnen and Jo Nelissen started from a small flat in Hasselt in 1996, with 2,000 euros of savings, As a result of sheer hard work, a single air-conditioning system grew into market leadership. But the recent death of a close friend also highlights the need for rest.

A thick textbook ‘Fundamental Philosophy’ sits on Jo Nelissen’s desk. It is one of 800 non-fiction books from the entrepreneur’s private library. That library forms a wall of his fantastic man cave, built on stilts, deep in the beautiful garden that extends into De Maten nature reserve. Two alpacas walk along the fence, and “hopefully they won’t caught by a wolf any time soon.” Nelissen even briefly considered marketing his type of man cave as a modular building. It speaks to his way of thinking. “Jo is an idea machine,” says his wife and pillar of strength Rosaline. “We do complement each other very well,” sums up Nelissen. “Rosaline is very structured, while I am a creative scatterbrain. I am a dreamer, she is a doer.” So we want to know, from where does that flow of ideas come? “Partly from my books. I read many simultaneously. For example, I never start at the beginning of a book (laughs). Bringing those different flows together creates the ideas. I also attend a lot of trade fairs, but they are not necessarily related to our sector. For example, I discovered one of our four patents at an agricultural fair. In my youth, however, I rarely read. In my senior year of high school, Rosaline wrote my essays and speeches (laughs). She sparked the fire for books in me.”

Books on philosophy. Or that of Nicolas Taleb, Lebanese, ex-entrepreneur, statistician but also a bit of a futurist. They point to a need for other insights. “One of my best friends, Marc Decat (of Essec, ed.), passed away last year. Along with turning 50, it really made me think. How long are we going to live? And do business at this pace? In the past, we simply didn’t feel that we were sometimes overdoing it by working seven days a week. And if you’re doing it just to make money, you won’t last anyway. Money has also never been our driving force. So why do you do it? To an extent as self-development. To make an impact, to push boundaries. To be remembered as entrepreneurs with a vision, who nevertheless helped change their industry.”

Wijnen and Nelissen also meet the need for serenity in beautiful things. A fish pond in the garden, breakfast on crockery by Piet Stockmans, works by top Limburg artists Odile Kinart and Hugo Duchateau on the wall. But we are not here to talk about serenity. We should also address the increasingly fast-developing markets of air conditioning, energy transition and cleanrooms. Because in the latter market, ABN still wants to “shine bright,” says Wijnen.

How did you get to know each other?

Rosaline: “I am from Hoeselt, Jo from Jesseren. We met when we were seventeen, at the fair in Tongeren. At the statue of Ambiorix. It was love at first sight. Thirty-four years on, we are still together. That makes us quite unique in the entrepreneurial world.”

And then you both went to study in Hasselt?

Jo: “I think it is important to mention that I come from a technical education background. My friends from Jesseren all went to university in Tongeren, but I was always into engineering and motorbikes. So my parents made me choose electronics, in which I went on to get a bachelor’s and a master’s degree. So I would stress that you can also become an engineer with a STEM education, because after all, the waterfall system is still ingrained in it. We won’t get by with lawyers and economists alone. We need people who immerse themselves in engineering and who want to get out into the field.”

Rosaline: If we find a good bachelor for the position of refrigeration technician, after six months the question usually arises: ‘When will I get an office job’? Often for status reasons. While we really do need people in the field for complicated tasks like maintenance and repairs. And they are also paid very well. Coming from a teaching family myself, I was expected to follow in their footsteps. But I quickly found that it wasn’t my thing. Going against the grain, I started retraining myself. With independent studies and courses, especially at Vlerick: finance, legal, HR, management, you name it...”

When did the idea of starting a business together come about?

Jo: “I first worked for a year as a project engineer in a fruit cooling company, but it went bankrupt. The owner wanted to carry out a relaunch with me. I discussed it with Rosaline and she said: “Don’t do it with him, let’s do it together.” So we started our own business in 1996, from our little flat on Hazelarenlaan in Hasselt. That was ABN Technics, for the installation of air conditioners. I had to return my company car due to the bankruptcy, so one afternoon I drove her car to Jan Dhaenens, a supplier of refrigeration equipment in Brussels that I knew. That man then stuck his neck out for us as we had no money to pay him in cash. He remains our biggest supplier today, someone to whom we will be forever loyal.”

You came from a fruit cooling background, so why did you start with regular air conditioning? Because in the mid-1990s, surely that wasn’t yet very in demand?

Jo: “Indeed, back then you only found it in data centres and praline shops, and the occasional executive office. But I could see the future in it, because that’s when air conditioning in cars also started to break through as standard. For the first few months, I made 80 phone calls a day, hoping for one positive response. After six months, I was lucky enough to get through to an architect working for chocolate brand Godiva. He was also working on a project for new Neckermann travel agencies - with air conditioning - the first of which was soon to open in Antwerp. We won that contract for 80 shops and then we were off. We were then able to buy our first van and hire our first staff. The first year, we performed the installations with a subcontractor. I did go along to help myself sometimes. Until Rosaline happened to see me atop a roof once (laughs).”

Did you choose the name ABN to be at the front of the directory?

Rosaline: “Actually, yes. The Yellow Pages was the only medium back then. But some versions of it still exist. ‘Anything But Normal’, our people sometimes laugh (laughs).”

After Neckermann, things moved fast?

Jo: “Once we got into retail, we started looking at who else was based on the high street. We then quickly pulled in Tom&Co and Delhaize. Our success then was that we worked nationally from the very start, while most installers still thought locally, which was not practical for those chains. Most chains still remain customers today, as many installations are now due for replacement 25 years later. We are the market leader in Belgium when it comes to air conditioning in the retail sector. Then came industrial customers, for air-conditioning and process cooling. The first customer was Monroe in Sint-Truiden.”

The second branch of ABN besides air conditioning is so-called cleanrooms, dust- and/or virus-free rooms. How did that start?

Rosaline: “In 1999, we received a request for a cleanroom from pharmacist Dewael from Herk-De-Stad. Besides his pharmacy, he also had a lab where he made plant extract-based products for A. Vogel. Through independent study, we delivered our first cleanroom, late and at a loss. But once that started running, we turned it into a separate company, ABN Cleanroom Technology. Also because, meanwhile, the air-conditioning market was starting to explode and competition was increasing. For cleanrooms, there was less competition, but technologically you are playing at Formula 1 level there. That’s when the innovation junkie in Jo emerges and he starts looking for patents. For example, we have specialised in so -called pre-engineered cleanrooms, which we can build modularly. Customers don’t want them as property, they want them as a service.”

You recently announced that you are building the “biggest mobile pharmacy in the country” in Ghent. What should we imagine?

Jo: “I think even the biggest in Europe. That pharmacy consists of 120 interlocking modular units, which will serve until the new hospital is ready. That topic is very topical now because the so-called new European PIC/S standardisation imposes much stricter requirements on pharmacists’ environments. While hospital pharmacists still often work from their back kitchen or basement, so to speak. The Netherlands, for example, has been implementing these directives for some time, while Belgium has always put them off. But within two years, a hospital pharmacy that does not meet standards simply has to close. While it’s usually quite a profitable department for hospitals. With our service, that can be adjusted quickly, without expensive renovations and complicated tenders. As a matter of fact, we will also build a modular pharmacy in the Sint-Trudo hospital.”

With those cleanrooms, do you also get access to high-tech sectors and therefore also to foreign countries?

“We are already in the Netherlands, the UK and Germany, soon to be followed by Switzerland. We work not only for hospitals, but also for the pharma and biopharma industries. The latter, of course, is very popular. For example, most corona vaccines are developed using the so-called mRNA technique. That technology now turns out to be useful for fighting cancer, so huge amounts of money are being pumped into new start-ups and they need cleanrooms immediately. So we are really noticing explosive demand now. The same thing applies to the computer chip sector. Most of ASML’s suppliers are customers of ours. We build real ballrooms for that, cleanrooms of 5,000 square metres.”

Rosaline: “By working for them, we ended up coming into contact with Carl Zeiss, a global brand in the field of lenses. The ones in your smartphone are probably theirs. We built projects for them in Jena, Germany. Was it our ambition to go international? No, we simply follow our customers.”

You once said that you dreamed of having branches in the US?

Jo: “That is actually currently back on the table. One of our customers is Quantoom, the Walloon vaccine biotech company that Bill Gates has also pumped money into. They are building mobile labs in Africa with our Stericubes. These are actually small clinics to manufacture medication. We are now looking with another biotech company to make those for the US market as well. The only question is: do we produce them here and ship them? Or do we look for a strategic partner over yonder to produce under our license? It’s probably going to be the latter.”

You actually are on the right side of current events, with the likes of global warming and biotechnology.

Jo: “Yes, we are increasingly realising that. The biggest problem now is the supply of materials. Just try to get a heat pump fixed in less than six months. I recently heard from a company that their order book was full, but that their staff were sitting at home unemployed because there are no materials to work with. Pretty crazy. Fortunately, we invested massively in stock for our cleanrooms.”

Have you since moved ABN Klimatisatie into a larger entity?

Rosaline: “Over the past 10 years, we have regularly received offers to sell the company, but I never got too excited. In January, investment company GIMV then came knocking on the door proposing to bring together a cluster of companies to capture the growing energy transition market in Flanders. That did appeal to me. We were able to co-invest and co-determine strategy. We signed back in July. The aim is to achieve 250 million euros turnover within five years because we can now offer everything. Not just air conditioning, but also everything related to the electrification of heating, solar panels, electric car charging etc.”

Couldn’t LRM have thought of this?

Rosaline: “That was perfectly possible, at the Limburg level. The one advantage GIMV has is that they can open things up all across Flanders.”

Hospitals and residential care centres are also your customers. Is that different from cooling a shop?

Jo: “We cannot deny the fact that hospitals are great business for us. There, the importance of air-conditioning and cleanrooms has also become increasingly important. We now realise that people in geriatric wards can die from the heat. Fifteen years ago, this was not even a consideration, but today we are installing full air-conditioning in hospitals. We also built our first cleanroom for Gasthuisberg in 2006. For Jessa, for example, we set up the central sterilisation centre at Ekkelgaarden in 2013. This is where all surgical equipment from the operating theatres is taken. It comes in on one side, with blood still on it. And goes out on the other side, sterile and repackaged. Even then, it was said there that it would be for 10 years, because by then the new hospital would be ready...”

How do you see the future?

Jo: “It’s sustainable. You have to stop wanting to necessarily buy or sell things. As a company, you have to make sure your appliances are better designed, with the best materials, because you will continue to own and reuse them. For example, we created modular units for pharmaceutical company GSK that we will take back in three years. We will also make sure they are in perfect condition by then.”

Rosaline: “Sustainable growth is not just growing for growth’s sake, but also investing in the development of our people. After all, we are building the future together. Which is why we immerse them in our strong family culture where everyone is well looked after, with surprises and legendary parties.”

Incidentally, do you dream of your sons succeeding you?

Rosaline: “Yes and no. I chose my own path, so they should do the same. They did get a taste of entrepreneurship growing up and they also contribute ideas. And we are proud of that. They joined us on sites from the age of 15.”

Jo Nelissen and Rosaline Wijnen’s breakfast ritual

Rosaline: “We seldom make time for a proper breakfast on weekdays. It’s usually a coffee, some yoghurt and fruit and getting to work as soon as possible. That’s why I enjoy it so much on holidays when you can go and order your preferred egg at the buffet (laughs).”

What are your hobbies?

Rosaline: “We increasingly seek out peace and quiet. I always spent a lot of time raising our sons, leaving little time for myself. I have to get used to that sometimes now. I really enjoy a walk with our 8-year-old labrador Belle through De Maten, a good book or doing some nice cooking.”

Jo: “I walk three to four times a week, about three quarters of an hour. Sometimes on the treadmill, and sometimes a lap through Bokrijk. Or I take a 70-kilometre tour on the gravel bike. On Saturdays, I get up very early, settle under a tree in the garden with a cup of coffee and read the newspaper or a book. Wearing a thick coat in winter. Or I retreat to my man cave, among my books and cigars. My favourite brand is Romeo Y Julieta.”

Do you have a favourite holiday destination?

Jo: “I need sunshine. Once in 2016, quite by accident, I flew alone to Marrakesh. I really fell in love with it and until the corona crisis, I used to fly there several times a year and then work a few days from there.”

Do you have a country house?

Jo: “We also love southern Spain and recently bought a flat in a complex between Malaga and Marbella. I work from there one week a month. Peacefully yet very efficiently.”

Do you have another dream destination?

Rosaline: “Singapore and Bali are still on the agenda.”

Do you support any charities?

Rosaline: “We have a number of social projects to provide support on an individual basis. For instance, we support a friend who falls outside social safety nets. Financially, but also by calling him every day, by inviting him over on Christmas Eve.”

Jo: “We do the same with entrepreneurs who have gone through bankruptcy.”

Do you talk about work at home too?

“We do sometimes struggle with that. We’ll visit a restaurant to forget about work, but after half an hour, we’ll talk about it anyway. It’s all our children have ever known.”

Rosaline Wijnen (50) and Jo Nelissen (51)

Company: full ownership of ABN Cleanroom Technology. Co-owner with GIMV of FRONNT, the group that includes ABN Klimatisatie, Lenaerts/LVR and ClimaWest. Two or three more companies will be added this year.

Turnover: ABN Clean Room Technology: 15 million. FRONNT: close to 50 million

Number of employees: ABN Cleanroom Technology: 25 people permanently employed, 40 in partnerships. FRONNT: 150.

Family composition: Married for 27 years. Two sons: Brecht (23) and Thomas (20). Thomas is studying architecture. Brecht has his own company, Ultimate Car Detailing.