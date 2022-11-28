Bas van de Kreeke to construct a new factory in Genk

Soltech, an innovative company that processes solar cells in all types of products such as facade panels, roof tiles, vehicle parts or bicycle paths, is set to build a new production unit in Genk.

Renowned construction entrepreneur Bas van de Kreeke, who heads Soltech, is investing 10 million at Thor Park to this end. By spring 2023, the works should be completed, and the company will move from Tienen to Genk.

Van de Kreeke has allocated a large budget for the realisation of a new production area with a floor space of 4,000 m² and offices of 1,000 m². Half of the investment, some 5 million, will go toward construction of new machinery. The relocation of production from its current location in Tienen to Genk is planned for mid-2023, in order to fulfil its growth ambitions. It was in the presence of Mayor Wim Dries, construction company Mathieu Gijbels and MaMu architects that the first solar panel was installed at Thor Park on Thursday, immediately marking the symbolic start of the construction work.

The investment in a state-of-the-art factory and offices will allow Soltech to focus on the ever-increasing demand for innovative solar energy applications. It is van de Kreeke’s ambition to become the leading supplier in Europe and beyond in product development, prototyping innovative photovoltaic module technologies. “Soltech’s mission is very clear,” says Bas van de Kreeke. “We want to infuse energy into things. Into the future. Any surface that receives sunlight can generate energy. And while innovation is one of our key pillars, the use of technology has long since ceased to be innovative. It makes both economic and technical sense. With the construction of our new plant, we will be able to present an even more interesting case price-wise.”

The new site will also create additional jobs, as 10 new colleagues will be employed in addition to the 15 employees who are moving with them from Tienen to Genk. The new machinery and larger space together will increase production capacity by as much as 400%.

The design of the new offices and production hall is by MaMu Architects of Hasselt. For implementation, Soltech is relying on the expertise of construction company Mathieu Gijbels. “We are proud to have received the trust of Soltech, another high-profile name in the construction industry whose construction dreams we get to make a reality” says Griet Keersmaekers Development Manager at Mathieu Gijbels. “Today, the first solar panel will be installed. We mounted a camera on it to monitor the works live on the spot. In spring 2023, the construction works will be fully completed and the entire company can start the move from Tienen to Genk.”