Chevron Phillips Chemical kicks off multi-million dollar investment in Beringen

Beringen - US chemical giant Chevron Phillips Chemical on Monday kicked off the expansion of its Beringen facility. The expansion involves an investment of over 130 million euros.

In June this year, the US company announced plans to expand production at its Beringen plant. CPChem produces some 60,000 tonnes of synthetic base oils or poly-alpha-olefins in Beringen and plans to double that capacity to over 120,000 tonnes a year. To this end, the company applied for both an extension and an expansion of its existing environmental permit.

The symbolic first shovel entered the soil on Monday morning in the presence of Flemish Minister for Economy, Innovation, Work, Social Economy and Agriculture Jo Brouns (cd&v), Governor Jos Lantmeeters, CPChem executives and the US ambassador.

The expansion represents an investment of some €130 million and, if all goes according to plan, the plant will be operational by the end of 2024. By doubling its production capacity, CPChem is responding to the growing demand for synthetic base oils.

Earlier, CPChem announced a 28 million euro investment in its Tessenderlo plant, which produces organic sulphur compounds. A plant is being built there to recycle waste streams containing sulphur.