A first for Europe: panels made of a combination of limestone and plastic

Peer - These are exciting times for HDM in Peer. The flooring and wall covering wholesaler is currently investing over €10 million to become the first Western European producer of stone polymer composite (SPC): a unique blend of limestone and PVC.

The plans and the patent had been lying in the drawer of CEO Kees Tempelaars (64) of HDM in Peer for ten years. He bought out his German partner in the Peers-based company in 2017, becoming the sole owner of the wholesaler HDM, specialising in the distribution of decorative floor, wall and ceiling panels. You may also remember HDM as a sponsor of Racing Genk and the DSM cycling team with the brand name Aqua-Step.

Unique product

In 2019, he felt the time was right to become a producer of an entirely new product himself: stone polymer composite (SPC), a mixture of 80 per cent limestone (calcium carbonate) with the plastic polyvinyl chloride (PVC). “COVID-19 delayed our plans by over a year. We have however started buying, installing and tuning the machines. This wasn’t an easy feat. Combined with our patent, it produces a product with unique properties,” says Kees Tempelaars.

Investment

HDM is currently investing over 10 million euros in four production lines to become the first Western European manufacturer of SPC floor, wall and ceiling coverings. Capacity will be around 8 million m² per year. “To finance our plans, we were able to draw on a subordinated loan from the Flemish investment company PMV. And we can count on transformation support of 650,000 euros from Flemish Minister for Economy, Innovation, Work, Social Economy and Agriculture Jo Brouns (CD&V). It means they too believe in our plans,” says HDM CFO Ann Schepers.

Producer

By early next year, HDM plans to commercially launch its own SPC products under the Aqua-Step brand name in the Benelux and neighbouring countries, through specialist building materials retailers and directly to projects such as holiday home builders. HDM will thus also compete as a manufacturer with companies such as Unilin and Trespa.

Advantages

SPC floor and wall covering provides a great many benefits, according to Kees Tempelaars. SPC cladding is relatively cheap, but also wear-resistant, water-resistant and - for outdoor use - also UV-resistant. In addition, the material is also 100% recyclable,” explains Kees Tempelaars. “We are therefore setting up our own system where end-users can return their used SPC panels through the same dealers. We collect that material again, and it subsequently re-enters the production chain. Thus setting up a circular system. After all, limestone is widely available in many parts of the world, and producing SPC requires much less energy than, say, ceramics. The 6,000 solar panels on our rooftops also helps green our production even more.”

Invisible

There is more. HDM has developed its own click and screw system to invisibly install and screw the panels as wall and ceiling cladding. The panels are available in almost every conceivable pattern, foils supplied mainly by Genk-based Chiyoda. “The panels can also be fitted with perfectly milled joints if requested, or can be digitally printed with any images or photographic material. The possibilities are plentiful,” Kees Tempelaars stresses.

The investment simultaneously heralds a hefty transformation for the Peer-based company. It now employs 53 people, but once the company soon starts full-time (24/7) production, the number of employees will have to grow to 80. This should generate sales of 50 million euros within a few years.